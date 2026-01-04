Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJailed Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Again Granted 40-Day Parole

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Again Granted 40-Day Parole

On many of the 13 occasions in the past, when Singh was out of jail, he remained at the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 12:33 PM (IST)

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, was again granted a 40-day parole, said sources on Sunday.

His latest parole comes months after he was granted a 40-day parole in August last year.

Singh is serving a 20-year jail term, sentenced in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Besides parole in August last year, he was also granted a 21-day furlough in April and a 30-day parole in January, ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

Similarly, he was allowed a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

In August 2024, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough. He was also permitted a three-week furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.

Prior to his latest parole, Singh has come out of prison 14 times since being convicted in 2017.

Sikh organisations, such as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have in the past criticised the grant of relief to Singh.

On many of the 13 occasions in the past, when Singh was out of jail, he remained at the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Lucknow Police Issue Update in Neha Singh Rathore Controversial Remarks Case

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sacha Sauda Chief
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation
'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation
World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Cities
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Lucknow Police Issue Update in Neha Singh Rathore Controversial Remarks Case
US-Venezuela Crisis: Deaths Reported in Venezuela Operation, Maduro Detained by US Forces
US-Venezuela Crisis: US-Venezuela Tensions Rise, Trump Defends Operation, India Warns Citizens
Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget