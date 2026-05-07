J-K LG calls for integrating Vedic wisdom with modern education

Jammu, May 6 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday emphasised the need to integrate ancient Vedic wisdom with modern education, asserting that the nation’s true strength lies in its cultural consciousness.

He was speaking after inaugurating Shri Narsingh Dev Sanskrit Gurukul at the historic Shri Narsingh Dev Temple in Ghagwal area of Samba district.

“India is rapidly advancing in science, innovation and technology. The nation’s true strength lies in its cultural consciousness, with Sanskrit playing a vital role in providing a balanced perspective rooted in ethics and duty,” Sinha said.

On the occasion, the LG also dedicated a Nakshatra Park and a Yoga Dhyan Kendra to the public and laid the foundation stone for a public library and an open-air amphitheatre at the temple complex.

Addressing scholars, students and prominent citizens, Sinha described the establishment of the Gurukul as a meaningful reconnection with India’s civilisational roots and a step towards cultural renaissance.

“It is a significant step towards strengthening the ancient Indian knowledge tradition,” he said.

Highlighting the historical importance of the region, Sinha said Ghagwal has long been a vibrant centre of learning where Vedic teachings flourished under the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition, imparting values such as critical thinking, ethical conduct and the pursuit of truth.

He noted that Sanskrit has served as a repository of knowledge and values for centuries and recalled the contributions of ancient scholars such as Kautilya, Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhata and Brahmagupta in shaping global traditions in mathematics, medicine and philosophy.

Sinha stressed the need to make this vast knowledge base accessible in simple and modern language to ensure its relevance in contemporary times.

He urged the Gurukul management to maintain high academic standards by combining traditional depth with modern educational practices, and to nurture ethical, sensitive and courageous individuals capable of leading society.

“I believe Shri Narsingh Dev Sanskrit Gurukul will evolve into a centre of excellence by integrating traditional values with modern education,” he added.

The LG also appreciated the efforts of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, the Shri Narsingh Dev Temple Management Committee and the Samba district administration for establishing the institution. PTI AB AB KVK KVK

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