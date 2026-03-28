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HomeNewsIndiaJ-K Assembly Members Condemn Attack On Farooq Abdullah, Call For Judicial Probe

J-K Assembly Members Condemn Attack On Farooq Abdullah, Call For Judicial Probe

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously condemned the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, calling it a security lapse and demanding a judicial probe.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly cutting across party lines on Saturday condemned the assassination attempt on the life of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and demanded a judicial probe into the attack.

Treasury and opposition benches both unanimously termed the incident deeply disturbing and a glaring security lapse. They also demanded that the attacker be declared a terrorist.

Abdullah, a former chief minister, had a miraculous escape on March 11 when 63-year-old Kamal Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi area of Jammu, opened fire from a point-blank range while the politician was leaving a wedding function in the Greater Kailash area. The attacker was overpowered and arrested with a revolver.

Police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of a deputy inspector general of Police (DIG) to probe the incident.

As the house assembled for the day, several National Conference legislators informed Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather that they had moved an adjournment motion to discuss the attack on Abdullah.

The speaker, however, ensured a peaceful conclusion of the question hour and later allowed a discussion on the incident.

"I have received a notice for an adjournment motion from several NC legislators...It should have been submitted an hour earlier, but given that the issue is of serious concern to all members of the House, I am allowing a discussion without the need for an adjournment motion," said Rather.

BJP's Surjit Singh Slathia said they support the discussion as Abdullah is a towering political personality. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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