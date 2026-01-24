NRI, MBA, Elderly Couple Among 8 Nabbed In ₹14.8-Crore Digital Arrest Scam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Investigators probing one of India’s most damaging “digital arrest” scams have uncovered a sophisticated network of educated men who allegedly exploited technology and fear to target elderly victims, siphoning off ₹14.8 crore from a Delhi couple. Delhi Police have arrested eight men across three states in connection with the fraud involving Om Taneja (81) and his wife Indira (77), residents of Greater Kailash. The accused hail from varied backgrounds—including an aspiring Chartered Accountant, an IT diploma holder trained in New Zealand, an MBA graduate, a private tutor, and even a Hindu priest—but were allegedly united through clandestine social media networks and international handlers operating from Cambodia and Nepal.

Facilitators Linked To Global Syndicate

The first arrests were made on January 15 in Gujarat. Among those held was Divyang Patel (30), a BCom graduate who had cleared his CA Intermediate exam and ran an NGO that investigators say existed largely on paper to facilitate illegal fund transfers. He was allegedly aided by Krutik Shitole (26), an IT diploma holder. Subsequent arrests followed in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, with police identifying the suspects as facilitators who arranged and operated “mule” bank accounts on instructions from an international syndicate.

Held Digitally Hostage For Days

Police said the elderly victims were subjected to a 17-day ordeal beginning in December, during which they were kept under constant video surveillance by fraudsters posing as police and investigative officials. The callers falsely accused them of involvement in money laundering and invoked “national security” to coerce them into transferring funds into purported “RBI verification accounts”. Over eight transactions, the couple liquidated fixed deposits and transferred ₹14.8 crore before the calls abruptly stopped on January 9. When they later approached police seeking a promised refund, the fraud came to light.

Money Laundered Through Mule Accounts Investigators traced the money trail to nearly 1,000 bank accounts, with funds rapidly moved through micro-transactions to evade detection. A portion of the money is suspected to have been withdrawn in cash or converted into cryptocurrency, making recovery difficult. Seven mobile phones and multiple chequebooks were seized during the operation. The case fits a broader national pattern of “digital arrest” scams targeting senior citizens. Similar incidents in Mumbai have seen elderly victims lose crores after being threatened with fabricated terror or money-laundering charges.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Supreme Court recently termed such online frauds a “national crisis”, noting with concern that nearly ₹3,000 crore has been siphoned off through such scams in recent years. The court also flagged the use of AI-generated deepfakes, synthetic voices, and staged “digital courtrooms” to lend credibility to the frauds. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has since constituted a high-powered committee to strengthen coordination between police, banks, and telecom operators. Authorities have reiterated that no law enforcement agency conducts arrests or seeks financial verification over video calls, urging citizens to report suspicious calls to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.