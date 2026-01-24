Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIndian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Vijay Kumar is arrested and faces multiple charges. Three children present during the incident hid and were unharmed. The Indian Consulate in Atlanta is providing support to the victims' families.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An Indian national was among four people killed in a shooting linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said on Friday. The incident occurred in the early hours in the city of Lawrenceville, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Local media reported that four adults were fatally shot inside a home while three children were present at the time. The Indian mission said the suspect had been arrested and assured that all possible assistance was being provided to the bereaved family.

Consulate Confirms Arrest, Extends Support

Expressing grief, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said it was “deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims.” The statement, shared on X, confirmed that the alleged shooter had been taken into custody.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the suspect was identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra, 43; Gourav Kumar, 33; Nidhi Chander, 37; and Harish Chander, 38.

Children Escape Unharmed After Hiding

Police said the suspect faces multiple charges, including four counts each of aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder, along with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 2.30 am local time at a residence in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. On arrival, they found the bodies of four adults inside the home, all with fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators said three children were inside the house when the shooting began. The children hid in a closet to protect themselves, and one of them managed to call 911, providing crucial details that helped officers reach the scene within minutes. The children were not injured and have since been taken into the care of a family member.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the shooting in Georgia?

Four adults were fatally shot in the incident. An Indian national was among the victims.

Were there any children present during the shooting?

Yes, three children were inside the house during the shooting. They hid in a closet and were not injured.

Has the suspect been arrested?

Yes, the alleged shooter has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

What was the cause of the shooting?

The shooting is linked to an alleged family dispute. The victims have been identified by police.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Shooting
