Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly

An Indian national was among four people killed in a shooting linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said on Friday. The incident occurred in the early hours in the city of Lawrenceville, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Local media reported that four adults were fatally shot inside a home while three children were present at the time. The Indian mission said the suspect had been arrested and assured that all possible assistance was being provided to the bereaved family.

Consulate Confirms Arrest, Extends Support

Expressing grief, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said it was “deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims.” The statement, shared on X, confirmed that the alleged shooter had been taken into custody.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the suspect was identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra, 43; Gourav Kumar, 33; Nidhi Chander, 37; and Harish Chander, 38.

Children Escape Unharmed After Hiding

Police said the suspect faces multiple charges, including four counts each of aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder, along with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 2.30 am local time at a residence in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. On arrival, they found the bodies of four adults inside the home, all with fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators said three children were inside the house when the shooting began. The children hid in a closet to protect themselves, and one of them managed to call 911, providing crucial details that helped officers reach the scene within minutes. The children were not injured and have since been taken into the care of a family member.