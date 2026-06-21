Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM commissioned three indigenous naval platforms, boosting maritime power.

Vessels enhance combat, surveillance, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

They significantly advance India's defence self-reliance and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously built frontline naval platforms, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray, in Kolkata, significantly enhancing India's maritime combat, surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The commissioning ceremony marked a major milestone for the Indian Navy and India's indigenous defence manufacturing sector, with all three vessels designed and built in the country with more than 75 per cent indigenous content.

Three Frontline Platforms Join Indian Navy

The newly commissioned vessels include INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate; INS Sanshodhak, a Survey Vessel (Large); and INS Agray, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft.

According to the Indian Navy, the induction of the three platforms will strengthen operational preparedness, improve maritime domain awareness and enhance the security of India's coastal waters amid evolving regional and geopolitical challenges.

All three ships were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata with extensive support from domestic industry.

ALSO READ: 'Unwarranted Statements': India Rejects Pakistan's Claim About Threats To Muslim Religious Sites

Indigenous Shipbuilding Gets Major Boost

The commissioning underlines India's progress towards defence self-reliance, with indigenous content in the vessels exceeding 75 per cent, a press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

Their construction involved participation from more than 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), reflecting the expanding capabilities of India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The project also generated substantial direct and indirect employment while strengthening collaboration between the government, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs.

INS Dunagiri Enhances Combat Capability

INS Dunagiri is the fifth vessel under the Project 17A stealth frigate programme and is equipped with advanced sensors and weapon systems.

The warship carries BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, significantly enhancing the Navy's offensive and defensive combat capabilities in blue-water operations.

INS Sanshodhak To Strengthen Maritime Surveys

INS Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), has been designed to conduct coastal and deep-sea hydrographic surveys as well as collect oceanographic and geophysical data.

The vessel is equipped with advanced survey technologies, including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), supporting both defence requirements and civilian maritime applications.

ALSO READ: 'Yoga Connects Everyone': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations From Kolkata

INS Agray Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Operations

INS Agray is the fourth vessel in the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft series.

The platform is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers and shallow-water sonar systems designed to detect, track and neutralise underwater threats in coastal and littoral regions.

Strengthening Maritime Security

The induction of the three platforms reflects the Indian Navy's balanced approach to capability development across combat operations, maritime surveillance and underwater warfare.

As per the release, the vessels will contribute to strengthening India's blue-water operational reach, improving maritime domain awareness, and enhancing the protection of coastal waters against emerging security challenges.

The commissioning also highlights the growing maturity of India's indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem and advances the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat while reinforcing the country's maritime capabilities.