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HomeNewsIndia'Yoga Connects Everyone': PM Modi Addresses Nation On 12th International Yoga Day From Kolkata

'Yoga Connects Everyone': PM Modi Addresses Nation On 12th International Yoga Day From Kolkata

PM Modi led the country's International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata, as yoga events are held at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 07:21 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Kolkata's iconic Red Road, where he highlighted yoga's ability to unite people across the world, saying that "yoga connects everyone and brings everyone together".

PM Modi joined thousands of participants in the Common Yoga Protocol session and addressed the gathering during the event. He said yoga has emerged as a force that transcends boundaries and connects people across the globe.

"The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community, on International Yoga Day," he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded people in West Bengal for efforts undertaken ahead of the event. "Today, on Yoga Day, I would especially like to commend the people of Bengal for the cleanliness drive that has been carried out. This is a wonderful initiative," he added.  

'Very Special To Be In Bengal'

Calling the occasion significant, PM Modi said it was a privilege to celebrate Yoga Day in a state closely associated with some of India's most influential spiritual figures.

"It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda introduced yoga to the entire world from here...Where great yogis like Lahiri Mahasaya took the yoga tradition to new heights, today the experience of collective yoga on the same land is giving a unique spiritual experience," the PM said.

Yoga Day Theme Focuses On 'Healthy Ageing'

The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on yoga's contribution to physical fitness, mental wellness, emotional strength and active ageing, with the aim of enhancing overall quality of life.

The Yoga day celebrations are set to take place at nearly 2,500 venues across the world, with over 210 Indian missions and diplomatic posts participating, underscoring yoga's growing global appeal as a practice promoting health, harmony and well-being.

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2014 to designate June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, with the first observance held in 2015, Modi has led Yoga Day events from several locations in India and abroad, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, Srinagar, Visakhapatnam and New York.

 

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
International Yoga Day PM Modi KOLKATA
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