Two Dead, 12 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Indore

Two persons died and 12 others suffered injuries on Monday after a building collapsed in Indore’s Daulat Ganj area. The three-storey structure, which included a basement, suddenly gave way around 9 PM behind Premsukh Talkies on Jawahar Marg, trapping several residents under the debris.

District Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that 14 people were rescued, including a child who was safely pulled out and taken to the hospital. “Initially, 13 individuals were believed to be trapped. But another child was found and rescued, bringing the total to 14. Sadly, two people have died,” Verma stated, as per ANI.

Among the deceased were Faheem, a local man, and a 20-year-old woman named Alifa. One woman sustained a severe leg injury, while the remaining eleven victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Rescue operations were swiftly launched by joint teams from the Municipal Corporation, police, district administration, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), and Civil Defence, with support from local residents. Heavy machinery, including excavators and JCBs, was deployed to clear the rubble.

