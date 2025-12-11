IndiGo Offers Extra Compensation To 'Severely Impacted' Flyers After Week-Long Travel Meltdown

Crisis-hit IndiGo said on Monday that it will provide an extra travel voucher worth ₹10,000 to passengers who were 'severely impacted' by the airline’s massive operational breakdown over the past week.

The low-cost carrier has been scrambling to contain the fallout from widespread disruptions that triggered thousands of flight cancellations and delays across its network. As travellers dealt with long waits, missed connections, and abrupt schedule changes, frustration mounted and pressure grew for the airline to respond.

By issuing additional vouchers, IndiGo aims to offer some relief to the passengers who bore the brunt of the chaos.