Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Commences Direct Flights Between Delhi, Manchester

IndiGo Commences Direct Flights Between Delhi, Manchester

Earlier, on November 15, IndiGo announced the launch of flight operations from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencing on December 25.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): IndiGo has commenced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester on November 15, following the successful launch of its first-ever long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Manchester earlier this year, a press release from the airline said.
 
The 5x weekly flights on this route are operated using IndiGo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration comprising 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 Economy Class seats, ensuring comfort and convenience for long-haul travel.
 
According to the press release, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) serves as one of India's leading global gateways, and this new service marks the start of IndiGo's long-haul services from this airport. Manchester Airport, the UK's leading international hub outside London, acts as the primary gateway to Northern England, offering seamless connectivity to cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle. By connecting these two airports, IndiGo is not only strengthening connectivity between India and the UK but also contributing towards the growth in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.
 
IndiGo's flight number 6E0033 operates from Delhi to Manchester on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, every week, while flight number 6E0034 operates from Manchester to Delhi on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week.
 
Manchester Airport's X account wrote, "IndiGo's new route has officially touched down in Manchester, connecting the North to Delhi. On Saturday, we welcomed the inaugural flight, direct between Manchester and Delhi. Passengers and crew enjoyed pre-flight celebrations and complimentary treats before boarding the flight. Fly with IndiGo to Delhi from Manchester five times weekly."
 
Earlier, on November 15, IndiGo announced the launch of flight operations from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencing on December 25.
 
IndiGo will connect the future-ready airport to ten cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore.
 
The airline plans to expand its operations progressively, at NMIA, by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.
 
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is designed to complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and cater to the growing demand for air travel from India's financial capital. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manchester IndiGo
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Andhra Pradesh
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
India
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Urges Other State Government to Prioritize Development, criticize RJD's Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: PM Modi Claims Bihar Poll Verdict a
Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget