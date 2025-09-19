Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'My Food Was Poisoned...': Indian Techie's 'Racial Torture' Post Goes Viral After He Was Shot Dead By US Cops

Indian techie Mohammed Nizamuddin, shot by California police, alleged racial hatred, wage fraud, and wrongful termination in disturbing LinkedIn posts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)

A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana, who was shot dead by police in California earlier this month, had shared disturbing allegations of racial harassment, workplace discrimination, and even food poisoning in the days leading up to his death.

The tech professional, Mohammed Nizamuddin, originally from Mahabubnagar, claimed on LinkedIn that he was a "victim of racial hatred" and warned about what he described as the "American mentality" toward immigrants.

Allegations Of Discrimination And Unfair Treatment

In his post, Nizamuddin alleged that while working at Google through EPAM Systems, he faced repeated racial harassment and hostility. He further accused the company of committing salary fraud, claiming he was underpaid compared to Department of Labor wage standards and was later wrongfully terminated.

"Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end. Oppression of corporate tyrants must end," he wrote, calling for accountability.

EPAM Systems, a U.S.-based engineering services firm and Google Cloud partner, has not issued a statement regarding his allegations.

Housing Struggles And Escalating Tensions

After losing his job, Nizamuddin said the harassment continued through what he described as a "racist detective and team." In his final posts, he alleged that his food had been poisoned and that he was being evicted from his accommodation.

"Colleagues, employer, client, detective and their community altogether are the main aggressors. They are the trouble makers and oppressors behind the current chaos, not me." he wrote, adding, "It is happening with me today, and it can happen with anyone tomorrow."

The Fatal Incident In Santa Clara

According to Santa Clara police, officers responded to an emergency call on September 3 after reports of a violent altercation at Nizamuddin’s residence. Authorities say he allegedly stabbed his roommate and was found restraining him when police arrived. The roommate suffered multiple injuries.

Police then opened fire, fatally wounding Nizamuddin. Officials confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting remains "active and open."

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Indian Techie Shot In California Telangana Engineer Police Shooting US Mohammed Nizamuddin Racial Discrimination Indian Worker Killed In US Police Shooting Santa Clara Indian Techie Workplace Harassment US
