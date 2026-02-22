Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Railways Makes Major Changes To Tatkal Booking Rules-What You Need To Know

Indian Railways Makes Major Changes To Tatkal Booking Rules-What You Need To Know

Tatkal booking continues to open one day before the scheduled departure, but the updated rules include stricter monitoring of early booking activity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Railways has rolled out updated Tatkal booking rules for 2026 with the aim of making last-minute ticket reservations fairer, more secure and easier for real travellers. The changes focus on identity verification, tighter booking controls and reducing misuse by bots and agents, which have long frustrated passengers trying to secure Tatkal seats quickly. With some rules already in effect and others expected to be enforced throughout the year, passengers must understand the new requirements to improve their chances of confirmed tickets.

Stronger Verification & Fair Booking

Under the 2026 rules, only passengers with fully verified IRCTC accounts can participate in Tatkal booking. This means profiles must be authenticated, often with Aadhaar-linked details or other approved identification, to access Tatkal tickets during the booking window. Accounts that are unverified or only partially completed will be blocked from booking, significantly reducing fake or duplicate profiles.

The emphasis on real-user authentication aims to crack down on automated bots and fake accounts that have traditionally grabbed Tatkal tickets within seconds of the window opening. By prioritising genuine passengers and limiting misuse, the new system strives to give ordinary travellers a better opportunity to book seats, especially during peak travel seasons.

Booking Timings & Best Practices

Tatkal booking continues to open one day before the scheduled departure, typically at 10:00 am for AC classes and 11:00 am for sleeper classes, but the updated rules include stricter monitoring of early booking activity. Passengers are advised to log in a few minutes before the window opens, ensure all traveller details are already saved in their IRCTC account, and have payment options like UPI or net banking ready in advance.

These practical steps, combined with a verified account, are essential in navigating the faster and more competitive Tatkal booking environment under the new rules. While confirmed seats can never be guaranteed, being prepared can enhance the chances of securing one when demand is high.

What Passengers Should Remember

  • Full account verification is now mandatory to access Tatkal booking.
  • Automated tools and scripts are being blocked to ensure fair access.
  • Accurate traveller details and identification help avoid delays or rejection.

The 2026 Tatkal booking changes are designed to make the system more transparent and equitable. With proper preparation and adherence to the new requirements, regular travellers stand a better chance of getting confirmed tickets without the frustration that has long been associated with Tatkal bookings.

Also read

Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Indian Railways Tatkal Booking Indian Railways Tatkal Booking Rule How To Book Tatkal Tickets
