Indian Navy To Commission Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship ‘Androth' Today: Check Details

The Indian Navy is all set to commission Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event on Monday at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard. The ceremony will be led by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

The induction of Androth marks a significant milestone in the Navy’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities while promoting indigenisation. Over the past year, several state-of-the-art vessels, including Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, and Nilgiri, have joined the fleet, reflecting a balanced and strategic expansion across the spectrum of maritime operations.

Constructed by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Androth is a showcase of India’s growing maritime self-reliance, with more than 80% of its components sourced domestically. The vessel embodies the Navy’s commitment to homegrown innovation and advanced indigenous technologies, highlighting the crucial role of Indian shipyards in strengthening national maritime security.

The addition of Androth is expected to significantly enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in shallow and littoral waters where submarine threats are most pressing. Its commissioning underlines the Navy’s sustained focus on capability enhancement, technological innovation, and the broader vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense production.

With Androth joining the fleet, the Indian Navy continues to fortify its operational readiness while showcasing the expertise and innovation driving the country’s defense sector. Each new induction not only strengthens India’s maritime security but also reinforces the nation’s commitment to designing and building warships that reflect indigenous skill, ingenuity, and resilience.