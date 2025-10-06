Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Navy To Commission Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship ‘Androth' Today: Check Details

Indian Navy To Commission Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship ‘Androth' Today: Check Details

The Indian Navy will commission Androth, its second indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare craft, boosting littoral defense and showcasing India’s growing maritime self-reliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Navy is all set to commission Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event on Monday at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard. The ceremony will be led by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

The induction of Androth marks a significant milestone in the Navy’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities while promoting indigenisation. Over the past year, several state-of-the-art vessels, including Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, and Nilgiri, have joined the fleet, reflecting a balanced and strategic expansion across the spectrum of maritime operations.

Constructed by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Androth is a showcase of India’s growing maritime self-reliance, with more than 80% of its components sourced domestically. The vessel embodies the Navy’s commitment to homegrown innovation and advanced indigenous technologies, highlighting the crucial role of Indian shipyards in strengthening national maritime security.

The addition of Androth is expected to significantly enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in shallow and littoral waters where submarine threats are most pressing. Its commissioning underlines the Navy’s sustained focus on capability enhancement, technological innovation, and the broader vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defense production.

With Androth joining the fleet, the Indian Navy continues to fortify its operational readiness while showcasing the expertise and innovation driving the country’s defense sector. Each new induction not only strengthens India’s maritime security but also reinforces the nation’s commitment to designing and building warships that reflect indigenous skill, ingenuity, and resilience.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aatmanirbharta Indian Navy Eastern Naval Command Anti-submarine Warfare Androth ASW-SWC Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard GRSE Indigenous Warship Maritime Self-reliance Naval Capability Littoral Defense Homegrown Technology Navy Induction Indian Shipyards
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
World
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget