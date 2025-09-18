Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Forces to Buy More Heron Drones, Arm Them With Spike Missiles After 'Op Sindoor' Success

Indian Forces to Buy More Heron Drones, Arm Them With Spike Missiles After 'Op Sindoor' Success

India's armed forces will acquire more Israeli Heron UAVs after their successful use in Operation Sindoor. They plan to arm them with Spike anti-tank missiles.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 10:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Indian armed forces are set to buy more Israeli Heron unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) drones after their successful use in Operation Sindoor earlier this year and plan to arm them with air-launched Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

The Indian armed forces already operate a large fleet of Heron drones across all three services, the Army, Navy and Air Force, from their respective bases.

Intelligence agencies also use Herons for specialised operations.

Defence officials have told ANI that the forces are placing new orders to acquire additional Heron drones, which were effectively deployed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May this year

The officials further said efforts are underway to weaponise these drones. One wing of the armed forces is working on equipping Herons with Spike-NLOS (non-line-of-sight) anti-tank guided missiles, which will give them the ability to strike enemy targets during future conflicts.

The Heron drones are primarily used for long-range surveillance on both the Chinese and Pakistani borders and have proved highly effective.

In parallel, the Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Defence have been pursuing Project Cheetah for several years to upgrade the surveillance and combat capabilities of the Heron fleet.

India has also been acquiring the advanced Heron Mark 2 drones in recent years. These upgraded UAVs are equipped with satellite communication systems, enabling them to fly longer missions with extended ranges.

At the same time, India also has its own indigenous programme to develop Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones. Under this plan, the government is looking to procure 87 UAVs through a competitive bidding process.

Major defence companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Solar Industries Defence and Aerospace, and Adani Defence are expected to be key contenders.

Some of the drones under this programme will likely be developed in collaboration with established Israeli defence manufacturers.

The armed forces have projected a long-term requirement of nearly 400 MALE drones over the next 10-15 years to meet the country's security needs. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Indian Army UAVs Operation Sindoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
India
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
India
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget