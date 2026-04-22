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HomeNewsIndia'India Will Never Bow': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

'India Will Never Bow': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

On Pahalgam attack anniversary, PM Modi vowed India will never bow to terror. Leaders across parties paid tribute to 26 victims, reaffirming unity and a strong stance against terrorism.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nation remembers Pahalgam attack victims; India will never bow.
  • Prime Minister Modi and leaders condemn cowardly terrorist acts.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 22, 2026) asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror and the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed. In as post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed."

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. 

Today India's Response To Terrorism Is Firm, Decisive & Unwavering

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid heartfelt tributes to the people who lost their lives in attack abd said that India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today country's response is "firm, decisive and unwavering." 

"Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation. India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity," he said in a post on X. 

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and said that such acts of terror cannot deter the unwavering commitment to peace and unity. 

'India Will Never Bow Before Forces'

The entire nation stands united against terrorism and India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as he paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi. 

"The memory of those innocent lives brutally snatched away still shakes our hearts today. The grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. The martyrdom of those sons of the nation will forever remain etched in the soul of India. The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence then, stands united now, and will always remain so. India will never bow before the forces that spread hatred and fear—we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve," Gandhi said in his post. 

Meanwhile Mallikarjun Kharge said, "My humble tribute to the 26 citizens who lost their lives during the Pahalgam terror attack on this day in 2025. The nation will never forget nor forgive the sacrifices of innocent citizens. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. We salute the valour and sacrifice of our brave Armed Forces, who fought with unbridled determination and fortitude during Operation Sindoor. We also remember our citizens at the border who lost their precious lives due to cross-border shelling. Their sacrifice is etched in the conscience of the nation. The spirit of India stands unbroken, resolute and united against every act of terrorism."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reassured that the Jammu and Kashmir remain united against terror & against violence, remain resolute in desire to rid state of suffering & innocent deaths

"One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace," he said. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Pahalgam terror attack occur?

The Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22, 2025. The article mentions its first anniversary on April 22, 2026.

Which terror group was responsible for the Pahalgam attack?

The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attack at Pahalgam.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Rajnath Singh PM Modi Droupadi Murmu MALLIKARJUN KHARGE : Rahul Gandhi Pahalgam Attack Anniversary
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