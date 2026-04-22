'India Will Never Bow': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nation remembers Pahalgam attack victims; India will never bow.

Prime Minister Modi and leaders condemn cowardly terrorist acts.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 22, 2026) asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror and the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed. In as post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed."

Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.



As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to… April 22, 2026

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Today India's Response To Terrorism Is Firm, Decisive & Unwavering

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid heartfelt tributes to the people who lost their lives in attack abd said that India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today country's response is "firm, decisive and unwavering."

"Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation. India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity," he said in a post on X.

Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and said that such acts of terror cannot deter the unwavering commitment to peace and unity.

'India Will Never Bow Before Forces'

The entire nation stands united against terrorism and India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as he paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi.

"The memory of those innocent lives brutally snatched away still shakes our hearts today. The grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. The martyrdom of those sons of the nation will forever remain etched in the soul of India. The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence then, stands united now, and will always remain so. India will never bow before the forces that spread hatred and fear—we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve," Gandhi said in his post.

पहलगाम में पिछले वर्ष हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए सभी वीरों को मैं भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।



भारत उनका बलिदान और उनके परिवारों की पीड़ा को न कभी भूलेगा, और न ही इस कायराना कृत्य के दोषियों को कभी माफ करेगा।



बेरहमी से छीने गए मासूम जिंदगियों की याद आज भी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile Mallikarjun Kharge said, "My humble tribute to the 26 citizens who lost their lives during the Pahalgam terror attack on this day in 2025. The nation will never forget nor forgive the sacrifices of innocent citizens. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. We salute the valour and sacrifice of our brave Armed Forces, who fought with unbridled determination and fortitude during Operation Sindoor. We also remember our citizens at the border who lost their precious lives due to cross-border shelling. Their sacrifice is etched in the conscience of the nation. The spirit of India stands unbroken, resolute and united against every act of terrorism."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reassured that the Jammu and Kashmir remain united against terror & against violence, remain resolute in desire to rid state of suffering & innocent deaths

"One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace," he said.