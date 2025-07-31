New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India has always supported "a negotiated two-state solution" that would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether India's support for the Palestinian cause has been an "integral part of our foreign policy".

"India's policy towards Palestine has been longstanding. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel," Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to the query.

India has "strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict", he said.

"India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," Singh added.

The MEA was also asked whether India, on June 12, abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and unimpeded humanitarian aid.

Singh said India has emphasised the need for safe, timely and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

"India has also reiterated that bringing Israel and Palestine closer contributes to creating conditions for early resumption of direct peace negotiations," he said.

India has reiterated the above position in various bilateral and multilateral forums, such as the UN, BRICS, NAM and Voice of Global South, the minister said.

"In line with the above-stated policy and taking into account the lack of negotiations and overall imbalance of the resolution text, India abstained in the vote on the recent resolution in the UNGA Emergency Special Session on 12.06.2025," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)