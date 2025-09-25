India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Missile From Rail-Based Launcher System: WATCH

India on Thursday successfully carried out the test firing of an Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to X to announce the successful test-fire of the advanced intermediate-range ballistic missile, hailing the exercise as the "first-of-its-kind".

This next-generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features, Singh said.

"This is the first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. It has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility," he said in an X post.

Watch the launch video here:

India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.



The first-of-its-kind launch… pic.twitter.com/00GpGSNOeE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2025

The launch was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network," the Defence Minister added.