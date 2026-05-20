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HomeNewsIndiaIndia’s Power Demand Hits Record High for Third Straight Day Amid Heatwave

India’s Power Demand Hits Record High for Third Straight Day Amid Heatwave

According to the Ministry of Power, the country’s peak electricity demand reached 265.44 gigawatts (GW) at 3:45 pm on May 20, and the requirement was successfully met without interruption.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's peak power demand hit record 265.44 GW Wednesday.
  • Demand surged due to intense heatwave and cooling devices.
  • Peak electricity demand may reach 270 GW this summer.

India’s peak power demand touched a fresh all-time high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, driven by soaring temperatures and rising use of cooling appliances across large parts of the country.

According to the Ministry of Power, the country’s peak electricity demand reached 265.44 gigawatts (GW) at 3:45 pm on May 20, and the requirement was successfully met without interruption.

The latest figure surpassed Tuesday’s record peak demand of 260.45 GW.

Demand Crosses Previous Records Within Days

The ministry said the country had already recorded a peak demand of 257.37 GW at 3:42 pm on Monday, May 18, exceeding the earlier record of 256.1 GW registered on April 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: Intense ‘Loo’ Spell To Sweep Ghaziabad, Noida; Weather Department Issues Advisory

Tuesday’s demand of 260.45 GW then established a new benchmark before Wednesday’s fresh surge pushed the figure to 265.44 GW.

Officials attributed the sharp rise mainly to increased usage of air conditioners, desert coolers and other cooling appliances amid an intense heatwave.

Power Demand May Touch 270 GW This Summer

The Ministry of Power has estimated that India’s peak electricity demand could rise to 270 GW during the summer season.

The rising consumption comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest and central India this week.

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several areas on Monday.

IMD Warns of Continuing Heatwave Conditions

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Delhi from Monday till May 24.

The weather department has also forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday onward.

Delhi Power Demand Also Touches Seasonal Peak

As temperatures intensified in the national capital, Delhi’s peak power demand climbed to 7,776 megawatts on Tuesday, marking the highest level recorded so far this summer.

ALSO READ: Banda Records Scorching 47.6°C, Emerges India's Hottest City Once Again

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's peak power demand on Wednesday?

India's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 265.44 gigawatts (GW) at 3:45 pm on Wednesday, May 20. This demand was successfully met without interruption.

What is causing the surge in India's peak power demand?

The surge is primarily driven by soaring temperatures and increased use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers across the country.

What is the estimated peak power demand for India this summer?

The Ministry of Power has estimated that India's peak electricity demand could rise to 270 GW during the summer season.

Has Delhi's power demand also reached a seasonal peak?

Yes, Delhi's peak power demand climbed to 7,776 megawatts on Tuesday, which is the highest level recorded for the summer so far.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
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Heatwave Ministry Of Power India’s Power Demand Hits Record High
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