BRICS nations adopt joint declaration for industrial cooperation, promotion of innovation

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI): The 10th BRICS Industry Ministers' Meeting, held under India's chairship, concluded in Jaipur on Thursday with member countries adopting a joint declaration for strengthening industrial cooperation and promoting innovation-driven growth.

Held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the meeting brought together industry ministers and senior representatives from BRICS nations to deliberate on enhancing industrial capabilities, leveraging technological transformation and expanding collaborative opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said BRICS countries must convert aspirations into practical innovation and cooperation, and leverage their complementary strengths to build resilient industries. He noted that the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) has emerged as a key mechanism for such collaboration.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening industrial partnerships among BRICS nations and highlighted the importance of cooperation, innovation and mutual trust in building an inclusive industrial future.

Goyal also recalled the evolution of BRICS since its first summit in 2009 and appreciated Brazil's leadership in 2025, adding that India aims to carry forward the agenda through a pragmatic and proactive approach.

Officials said significant progress was made under India's chairship through PartNIR, including finalisation of a cooperation framework for MSMEs, adoption of terms of reference and an action plan for the photovoltaic industry working group, and an innovation-led growth plan for startups.

The meeting also emphasised strengthening transport and logistics systems linked to industrial resilience, including GIS-based infrastructure and city logistics planning.

A key outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a joint declaration reflecting the commitment of member countries to move beyond dialogue towards implementing practical cooperation measures.

During the meeting, participating countries shared their national perspectives and policy priorities, underlining a common focus on accelerating digital transformation, building resilient industrial ecosystems and addressing shared development challenges.

Meanwhile, India is also hosting the 16th BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur on August 7, which will focus on issues related to international trade and economic cooperation among member countries.

The discussions are expected to contribute to strengthening multilateral trading systems, enhancing MSME participation in global trade, promoting resilient supply chains and facilitating cross-border digital services, officials said. PTI AG RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)