India, Fiji Deepen Defence Ties, Eye Peaceful Indo-Pacific Amid China's Rise

HomeNewsIndiaIndia, Fiji Deepen Defence Ties, Eye Peaceful Indo-Pacific Amid China's Rise

India and Fiji agreed to enhance defense cooperation and work towards a peaceful Indo-Pacific, signing seven pacts covering various sectors.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India and Fiji on Monday firmed up a broad action plan to ramp up defence ties and vowed to work jointly for a peaceful Indo-Pacific following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat, Modi said with the Fijian leader by his side.

Rabuka arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip. It is his first visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister of the South Pacific nation.

Fiji is an important nation for India in the sphere of maritime security. India has been looking at expanding its defence ties with Fiji against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its strategic heft in the Pacific region.

Following the talks between Modi and Rabuka, the two sides inked seven pacts providing for enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including medicine, skill development, trade and capacity building.

In the talks, Modi and Rabuka condemned in strongest terms the Pahalgam terrorist attack and reiterated their commitment towards "zero tolerance" to terrorism.

The two leaders rejected "double standards" on terrorism and agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in dealing with the menace, according to a joint statement.

"We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector," Modi said An action plan has been prepared for this, he said in his media statement.

PM Modi said India will provide training and equipment support to strengthen Fiji's maritime security.

In his remarks, Modi also referred to India's priorities for the Global South.

India is co-traveller in development of Global South, he said.

We are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected, he added.

The prime minister said climate change is a threat for Fiji and New Delhi will help it deal with disaster response.

Modi and Rabuka shared their vision for a robust, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific with an economic architecture, and expressed commitment to working closely to promote mutual prosperity.

The joint statement said both leaders acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties and emphasised the importance of their shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

"The leaders underscored the importance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the joint statement said.

"They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," it said.

India also announced the creation of the post of defence attache in its high commission in Fiji.

Prime Minister Modi announced gifting of 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories to Fiji.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

Fiji reaffirmed its support for India as a permanent member in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council as well as its support to India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29.

The leaders reaffirmed continued strengthening of South-South cooperation as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges and agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

Prime Minister Rabuka appreciated India’s initiative and leadership in organising the Voice of Global South Summits, which he said serve as a crucial platform to deliberate on shared concerns, challenges and developmental priorities of developing countries. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Fiji
Photo Gallery

