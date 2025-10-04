India-China Direct Flights To Resume In October: Boost For Travel, Trade, And Cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Chinese Embassy spokesperson in India, Yu Jing, on Friday highlighted the resumption of direct flights between India and China, calling it significant for enhancing cross-border exchanges and cooperation.

In a post on X, Yu Jing wrote, "As the world's two most populous neighbors, #China and #India together account for over 2.8 billion people. The resumption of direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India will further facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges, and cooperation."

She further added, "For some time, the Chinese side has been in close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights between the two countries."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also underlined the importance of this development, stating it reflects the growing trend towards normalisation in bilateral ties.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Yesterday we had issued a press release and thereafter I understand that commercial activity in this regard has started. This is, of course, in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between India and China."

As part of this understanding, direct flights between India and China are slated to resume by late October. The civil aviation authorities of both countries have held discussions on reviving services and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement.

The MEA said in its release that direct air services connecting designated points in both countries would resume in line with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decisions by carriers and fulfilment of operational criteria.

According to the release, this agreement will further facilitate people-to-people contact and contribute towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.

This progress comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in August, where he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar agreed to expedite the resumption of direct flights and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. Both sides also discussed visa facilitation for tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors.

Direct flights had been suspended following the Doklam standoff and the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, Wang Yi also co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi stressed that stable, predictable, and constructive India-China ties would contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity. He later met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where both leaders noted the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation.

