Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia-China Direct Flights To Resume In October: Boost For Travel, Trade, And Cooperation

India-China Direct Flights To Resume In October: Boost For Travel, Trade, And Cooperation

Direct flights between India and China to resume by late October, enhancing travel, business exchanges, and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Chinese Embassy spokesperson in India, Yu Jing, on Friday highlighted the resumption of direct flights between India and China, calling it significant for enhancing cross-border exchanges and cooperation.

In a post on X, Yu Jing wrote, "As the world's two most populous neighbors, #China and #India together account for over 2.8 billion people. The resumption of direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India will further facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges, and cooperation."

She further added, "For some time, the Chinese side has been in close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights between the two countries."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also underlined the importance of this development, stating it reflects the growing trend towards normalisation in bilateral ties.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Yesterday we had issued a press release and thereafter I understand that commercial activity in this regard has started. This is, of course, in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between India and China."

As part of this understanding, direct flights between India and China are slated to resume by late October. The civil aviation authorities of both countries have held discussions on reviving services and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement.

The MEA said in its release that direct air services connecting designated points in both countries would resume in line with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decisions by carriers and fulfilment of operational criteria.

According to the release, this agreement will further facilitate people-to-people contact and contribute towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.

This progress comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in August, where he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar agreed to expedite the resumption of direct flights and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. Both sides also discussed visa facilitation for tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors.

Direct flights had been suspended following the Doklam standoff and the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, Wang Yi also co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi stressed that stable, predictable, and constructive India-China ties would contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity. He later met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where both leaders noted the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
India China Direct Flights India China Travel 2025 India China Bilateral Ties
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode
World
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Trump's Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Breaking: BJP Holds Key Election Committee Meeting In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget