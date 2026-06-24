Mumbai On Red Alert; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms After Delayed Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai remains on red alert, warning of intense rainfall.

Monsoon arrived June 23, thirteen days later than usual.

Widespread rain, thunder, lightning expected; transport faced delays.

Civic infrastructure mostly functional despite heavy downpours.

Mumbai remained on high alert on Wednesday after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a red alert warning residents of potentially intense rainfall during the day. While rain activity eased somewhat overnight, weather officials cautioned that heavy showers could return during the first half of the day, prompting authorities to urge citizens to remain cautious while travelling.

Monsoon Strengthens Grip Over Mumbai

The city is witnessing the full impact of the southwest monsoon, which finally advanced into Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on June 23 after arriving nearly two weeks later than usual. Meteorologists said atmospheric conditions continue to support the monsoon's further advance across western and central India in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected across the Konkan-Goa belt, with isolated pockets likely to receive very heavy precipitation. Areas in and around Thane could also witness thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Mumbai, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning in both the island city and suburban regions. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively lower, with the maximum likely around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 25 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from Dadar Railway Station's Platform No. 5 show significant waterlogging, with railway tracks submerged under water following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/Aw5QOsQMD1 — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2026

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Train Services Face Delays Amid Persistent Showers

Continuous rainfall in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly Kalyan-Dombivli, has begun affecting commuter movement. Central Railway services were running behind schedule, with local trains delayed by around 10 to 15 minutes.

Railway authorities, however, said the situation remains manageable. Officials stated, “at present there is no waterlogging on the railway track but the train is running late.”

Transport agencies continue to monitor weather conditions closely to ensure operations remain safe as rainfall intensity fluctuates through the day.

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Civic Infrastructure Holds Up Despite Heavy Rainfall

Even with significant rainfall recorded across several parts of the city, civic authorities reported that key infrastructure remained functional. Major subways stayed open to traffic, while BEST bus services continued normal operations without major interruptions.

Though traffic movement was largely smooth, congestion was reported on some important roads due to rain-related slowdowns. Suburban railway networks also remained operational despite delays.

Rainfall data collected between 8 am and 7 pm on Tuesday showed Nair Hospital in central Mumbai receiving the highest rainfall at 78.96 mm. Other heavily affected locations included N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel with 78.4 mm and Parel TT with 72.63 mm. In the western suburbs, Malad Bus Depot recorded 61.8 mm, while Maharashtranagar in Mankhurd registered 51.2 mm, as per reports.

Late Arrival, But Not A Record Delay

Mumbai's monsoon typically arrives around June 10 each year. This season's onset came 13 days later than normal, though weather records indicate that such delays are not unprecedented.

The city witnessed a similar late arrival in 2023 when the monsoon reached Mumbai on June 25. Historical records show the longest delays occurred in 1958 and 1974, when the rains arrived only on June 28.