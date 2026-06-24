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HomeNewsIndiaMumbai On Red Alert; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms After Delayed Monsoon

Mumbai On Red Alert; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms After Delayed Monsoon

Mumbai remains under a red alert as heavy rain threatens transport and daily life, with train delays, thunderstorms and more showers forecast.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai remains on red alert, warning of intense rainfall.
  • Monsoon arrived June 23, thirteen days later than usual.
  • Widespread rain, thunder, lightning expected; transport faced delays.
  • Civic infrastructure mostly functional despite heavy downpours.

Mumbai remained on high alert on Wednesday after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a red alert warning residents of potentially intense rainfall during the day. While rain activity eased somewhat overnight, weather officials cautioned that heavy showers could return during the first half of the day, prompting authorities to urge citizens to remain cautious while travelling.

Monsoon Strengthens Grip Over Mumbai

The city is witnessing the full impact of the southwest monsoon, which finally advanced into Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on June 23 after arriving nearly two weeks later than usual. Meteorologists said atmospheric conditions continue to support the monsoon's further advance across western and central India in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected across the Konkan-Goa belt, with isolated pockets likely to receive very heavy precipitation. Areas in and around Thane could also witness thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Mumbai, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning in both the island city and suburban regions. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively lower, with the maximum likely around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 25 degrees Celsius.

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Train Services Face Delays Amid Persistent Showers

Continuous rainfall in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly Kalyan-Dombivli, has begun affecting commuter movement. Central Railway services were running behind schedule, with local trains delayed by around 10 to 15 minutes.

Railway authorities, however, said the situation remains manageable. Officials stated, “at present there is no waterlogging on the railway track but the train is running late.”

Transport agencies continue to monitor weather conditions closely to ensure operations remain safe as rainfall intensity fluctuates through the day.

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Civic Infrastructure Holds Up Despite Heavy Rainfall

Even with significant rainfall recorded across several parts of the city, civic authorities reported that key infrastructure remained functional. Major subways stayed open to traffic, while BEST bus services continued normal operations without major interruptions.

Though traffic movement was largely smooth, congestion was reported on some important roads due to rain-related slowdowns. Suburban railway networks also remained operational despite delays.

Rainfall data collected between 8 am and 7 pm on Tuesday showed Nair Hospital in central Mumbai receiving the highest rainfall at 78.96 mm. Other heavily affected locations included N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel with 78.4 mm and Parel TT with 72.63 mm. In the western suburbs, Malad Bus Depot recorded 61.8 mm, while Maharashtranagar in Mankhurd registered 51.2 mm, as per reports.

Late Arrival, But Not A Record Delay

Mumbai's monsoon typically arrives around June 10 each year. This season's onset came 13 days later than normal, though weather records indicate that such delays are not unprecedented.

The city witnessed a similar late arrival in 2023 when the monsoon reached Mumbai on June 25. Historical records show the longest delays occurred in 1958 and 1974, when the rains arrived only on June 28.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather warning for Mumbai?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a red alert warning residents of potentially intense rainfall. Heavy showers are expected to return during the first half of the day.

When did the monsoon arrive in Mumbai this year?

The southwest monsoon advanced into Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on June 23. This year, it arrived nearly two weeks later than its usual schedule.

How has the rainfall affected public transport in Mumbai?

Central Railway local trains are delayed by 10-15 minutes, but no waterlogging is reported on tracks. BEST bus services and major subways remain operational.

Is Mumbai's civic infrastructure holding up during the heavy rainfall?

Yes, civic authorities reported that key infrastructure remains functional despite significant rainfall. Major subways are open and BEST bus services continue normally.

Was this year's monsoon arrival particularly late?

The monsoon arrived on June 23, 13 days later than its usual schedule. While delayed, similar late arrivals occurred in 2023, and even later arrivals were recorded in 1958 and 1974.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Mumbai Rain Maharashtra IMD MUMBAI
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