Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after falling 400 feet from Lohagad Fort. Initially considered an accident, police later determined it was a murder planned by his fiancée and her alleged lover.
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Failed Push, 'Snake' Warning, Fatal Return: Chilling Claims Emerge In Pune Fiancée Murder Case
Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort, initially treated as an accident, is now being probed as murder. Police allege his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover plotted the killing.
- Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal murdered; fiancée, lover arrested.
- Police allege couple conspired, eliminating Ketan as an obstacle.
- Father claims fiancée attempted murder days before fatal fall.
A 26 year old Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was about to get married to may be love of his life, turned out to be a nightmare for him when his fiancee decided to kill him with her alleged lover. The fiancee, Siya Goyal, may have attempted to kill him days before the incident that ultimately claimed his life.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Ketan Agarwal?
Who was arrested in connection with Ketan Agarwal's death?
Police arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary. They face charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.
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