Failed Push, 'Snake' Warning, Fatal Return: Chilling Claims Emerge In Pune Fiancée Murder Case

What initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has rapidly evolved into one of Maharashtra's most shocking criminal cases of the year. Police have since arrested Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, alleging that the pair plotted Ketan's death because they viewed him as an obstacle to their relationship.

Chilling New Allegation

The latest claim comes from Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, who has alleged that an earlier attempt on his son's life took place on June 14, four days before the fatal incident.

Also Read: 'She Could Have Said No': Father On Son Killed By Fiancée Near Pune, Mother Demands Death Penalty

According to him, Ketan and Siya had visited Lohagad Fort alone that day. During the outing, Siya allegedly pushed Ketan towards a cliff edge. However, he survived after managing to grab hold of a bush.

"After being pushed, Ketan slipped backwards and a bush caught his hand. He survived by holding on to it," Vishal Agarwal alleged.

The grieving father further claimed that when Ketan began to regain his composure and realised what had happened, Siya immediately shouted that a snake was nearby and embraced him, allegedly to divert suspicion.

"She shouted 'snake, snake' and hugged him. Perhaps she feared the truth would come out," he said. But yet police have not made any official comment about this.

Passport Mystery

Another aspect now drawing attention is a failed trip to Bali that had been planned just days before Ketan's death.

According to his father, Ketan and Siya were scheduled to travel to Bali on June 6 along with two other individuals. However, the trip was abruptly cancelled for Ketan after his passport reportedly went missing at the airport.

"When they reached the airport, everyone had their passports except Ketan. They searched extensively but could not find it, forcing him to return home," Vishal Agarwal said.

The family now believes the sequence of events warrants closer scrutiny, although investigators have not publicly linked the missing passport to the murder investigation.

From 'Accident' To Murder Probe

Ketan Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje and director of his family's real-estate business, died on June 18 after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge at Lohagad Fort, one of Maharashtra's most visited heritage sites and part of the UNESCO-recognised Maratha military fort network associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Immediately after the incident, Siya informed Lonavala Rural Police that Ketan had accidentally slipped amid strong winds while the couple was visiting the fort. An accidental death report was initially registered.

However, family members questioned the circumstances surrounding the fall, prompting a deeper investigation.

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill, investigators examined multiple angles, including personal relationships and possible motives.

The probe allegedly revealed that Siya had been in a relationship with 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary for around a year. Investigators concluded that the pair viewed Ketan as an obstacle and conspired to eliminate him.

Police allege that Siya persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 while Chetan arrived separately on a two-wheeler. Once at the location, the two allegedly pushed Ketan off the fort, causing his death.

Arrests And Investigation

The breakthrough reportedly came after Crime Branch officers detained Chetan Chaudhary for questioning. During interrogation, police claim he disclosed details of the conspiracy, leading to Siya's arrest.

A case has since been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Both accused are currently in police custody, and investigators are continuing to gather evidence.

Wedding That Never Happened

The tragedy has become even more heartbreaking given how close the couple were to getting married.

Family members had already begun extensive wedding preparations, including booking a luxury palace in Udaipur for the ceremony. Their engagement had taken place earlier this year, and both families were reportedly preparing for what was expected to be a grand celebration.

Also Read: Pune Trek Death Takes Murder Turn; Fiancée, Friend Held For Pushing Man Off Lohagad Fort

Instead, the case has left two families devastated and raised troubling questions about trust, relationships and premeditated violence.

As investigators continue piecing together the final days of Ketan Agarwal's life, attention is now focused on whether the alleged June 14 incident was indeed a failed first attempt, and whether warning signs were missed before the fatal visit to Lohagad Fort.