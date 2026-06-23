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HomeNewsIndiaQatar Amir Calls PM Modi Following Death Of 12 Indians In Gas Plant Explosion Near Doha

Qatar Amir Calls PM Modi Following Death Of 12 Indians In Gas Plant Explosion Near Doha

Qatar's Amir called PM Modi to convey condolences after 12 Indians died in an explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City. Both leaders expressed solidarity, while injured workers remain stable.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Explosion at Qatar's LNG facility killed twelve Indian nationals.
  • Qatar's Amir called PM Modi, expressed condolences for losses.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a phone call from the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed grief over the death of Indian nationals in a tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in that country.

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at an LNG facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar Sunday night.

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said he and the Amir of Qatar share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other," Modi said.

The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, also injured 66 people, including Indians.

Citing Qatari authorities, the Indian mission said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident recently occurred in Qatar?

An explosion took place at the Barzan local gas supply facility, an LNG facility, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar.

How many people were affected by the accident?

Twelve Indians were among the 13 people killed. Additionally, 66 individuals, including Indians, were injured in the explosion.

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Qatar PM Modi LPG Explosion Doha Explosion
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