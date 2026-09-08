IFFJK marks new chapter in region's storied romance with silver screen: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir's cinematic appeal goes far beyond its scenic vistas, into the very cultural ethos of 'Kashmiriyat', Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday, asserting that the International Film Festival marks a new chapter in the region's storied romance with the silver screen.

Addressing the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) at the Kashmir International Conference Centre here, Abdullah made a passionate pitch to national and international filmmakers to carry a piece of Jammu and Kashmir in their hearts, asserting the Union territory was open, safe, vibrant, and eager to once again welcome film crews.

Abdullah urged domestic and overseas filmmakers, and delegates attending the opening ceremony of the four-day film festival, to become ambassadors for the Union territory. "To our foreign and national delegates: carry a piece of Jammu and Kashmir back in your hearts. Tell your fellow filmmakers that Jammu and Kashmir is open, safe, vibrant, and eager to welcome your crews." The chief minister's remarks came amid ongoing government efforts to re-establish Jammu and Kashmir as a premier destination for film production, rekindling a historic romance with cinema that once made the Valley a staple on Indian silver screens.

Addressing the youth, Abdullah urged them to harness the festival's momentum to tell their own stories on the global stage. "Let these four days inspire you. Your stories matter. Your voices matter. The world is listening," he said.

Highlighting cinema's power to transcend cultural and geopolitical divides, he said it is an universal language that knows no borders, requires no translation, and reminds us of our shared humanity, urging filmmakers to "seek out stories" of Jammu and Kashmir.

"For generations, poets have celebrated Kashmir as 'Jannat-e-Firdous' (paradise on earth). It is the world's most breathtaking natural canvas, a place where reality itself feels lit by a cinematographer's touch," he said.

The chief minister said the festival, that brings together filmmakers from more than 40 countries and showcases over 130 films, posits Jammu and Kashmir as a "creative sanctuary, a home for global storytellers, and a voice ready to speak to the world".

Abdullah revisited Kashmir's deep-rooted connection to cinema, saying it has provided the visual backdrop for some of the most iconic moments in film history. "In the golden era of Indian cinema, to fall in love on screen meant falling in love in Kashmir," he mused.

Pointing to yesteryear's blockbusters shot in Kashmir, he referred iconic moments such as Shammi Kapoor's snow-laden shouts in 'Junglee', Sharmila Tagore on Dal Lake in 'Kashmir Ki Kali', and Yash Chopra's romance epics 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Silsila'.

He also acknowledged modern cinema's shift toward more layered storytelling in projects like Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Mission Kashmir', Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider', and Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' and 'Highway'.

However, the chief minister asserted that cinema is more than landscapes. "The true beauty of Jammu and Kashmir lies in its soul, its cultural ethos built on Kashmiriyat, warmth, hospitality, and a rich artistic tradition," he said.

Kashmir has always been a land of storytellers, he said. "Long before cameras arrived, our heritage was woven through sound, craft, and oral traditions." Emphasising that nostalgia alone cannot build an industry, the chief minister said to welcome the future of filmmaking, Jammu and Kashmir must build an ecosystem that nurtures it.

"That is precisely what we are doing under our comprehensive Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy. We aim to transform the Union territory from a beautiful location into one of the most filmmaker-friendly destinations," he said, pointing to the single-window clearance system for film and location permits and security arrangements.

He announced that the government is planning to invest meaningfully in modern post-production facilities, equipment banks, film studios, and film education institutes to ensure complete end-to-end production ecosystems. "We are treating cinema not merely as entertainment, but as an industry-- one that generates employment, nurtures young talent, and bridges global cultures." Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who attended the ceremony, was seen enthusiastically clapping, tapping his feet and humming tunes while various artists including playback singer Rani Hazarika enthralled the audience.

The venue on the banks of the Dal Lake came alive with sound beats and light. "We don't usually have such events in Kashmir. This is perhaps for the first time that we got to witness such a huge event. I thoroughly enjoyed it and will remember it for a long time," Yawar Ahmad, a resident of the uptown area of the city here, said. PTI SSB ARB ARB

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