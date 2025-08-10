'I Vote From Only One Place': Bihar Dy CM Reacts To Tejashwi Yadav's 'Two EPIC Numbers' Charge

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 10 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has responded to Tejashwi Yadav's allegation on Sunday that that he holds two electors photo identity card (EPIC) numbers in different constituencies.



"Our whole family had voter IDs from Bankipur. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai constituency and remove it from Bankipur. It did not happen immediately, so I called the BLO, filled the form, and took the receiving. I have all the documents. I vote from only one place last time too, it was in Lakhisarai," he said.



Addressing a press conference here Vijay Sinha said that he had applied to add his name to Lakhirai in 2024 and remove it from Bankipur, Patna, but the deletion form was rejected.



He said, "Earlier, my entire family's name was listed in Patna. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai Assembly. I also filled out a form to have my name removed from there. I have proof. For some reason, my name wasn't removed, so I called the BLO, submitted a written application, and took a receipt. I have both documents. My deletion form was rejected."



Sinha added that he flagged the issue with the Election Commission after the poll body released the draft voter list, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. He said that the ECI has given a month correction window, and the final voter list has not been released yet.



"One month is given for the correction. People questioning a Constitutional body do not have trust in the Constitution. They spread confusion and are a danger to democracy. Due to this correction window, I have given to the BLO in writing to remove my name. It would have been the Election Commission's mistake if it did not have a correction window. The final electoral roll has not been released. My name is under the process," he told reporters.



The Deputy CM clarified that he votes from Lakhisarai only.



"I vote from only one place. Last time too, I voted only from Lakhisarai, and this time as well, the form was filled from there," he said.



Slamming Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "This is their jungle raj, BJP does not play such games. If there is a lack of something, we come forward to help rather than insulting a Constitutional body. Vijay Sinha neither does age fraud nor insults a Constitutional body."



He further asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to apologise.



"It is sad that a person sitting on a constitutional post tarnishes politics with his language; this does not befit him. The complete facts should be known. The whole of Bihar and the country know that the way the prince of Jungle Raj plays the game of tarnishing others, he should apologise, and such false allegations should not be made at all... He should apologise," Vijay Sinha said.



Earlier today, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers, each with a different address and age.



Addressing a press conference here, Yadav presented two different EPIC numbers, which he said belonged to Vijay Sinha.



"We conducted research...You can call it a revelation or a fraud; that is up to you and the people of Bihar. This voter list, which has been uploaded after the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll), in which it is clearly visible that Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers and his age is also different in both the places, so there is fraud in the voter card as well as in the age," he said.



Yadav claimed that the two EPIC numbers belong to Lakhisarai and Bankipur, respectively.



"He has voter cards from two places, one is from Lakhisarai and the other is from Bankipur assembly constituency. This is of the Bankipur Assembly seat, in which his age is 60 years, and you can see his age is 57 years in Lakhisarai in the draft voter list after the SIR. The public should know who is doing fraud. Lakhisarai Assembly EPIC No is IAF3939337 while Bankipur Assembly EPIC No is AFS0853341," the RJD leader said.

