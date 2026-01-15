‘Shocking Pattern’: ED Tells SC CM Mamata Barged In During I-PAC Raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has exhibited what it described as a “disturbing pattern” of entering premises during statutory proceedings, escalating a legal battle over alleged interference in recent raids linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ED Raises Alarm Over Alleged Interference

The remarks were made as the apex court heard a petition related to events surrounding ED searches conducted last week at I-PAC, the political consultancy firm currently working with the ruling TMC. The central probe agency alleged that its officers were obstructed while carrying out lawful duties, prompting it to seek urgent intervention from the Supreme Court.

In its petition, the ED urged the court to issue directions to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the West Bengal government to place several senior police officers under suspension. Those named include Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, and South Kolkata Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyabatra Roy. The agency alleged these officials played a role in hindering its operations during the raids.

Parallel Proceedings In High Court

The Supreme Court hearing comes amid parallel legal proceedings in the Calcutta High Court. A day earlier, the ED had approached the High Court seeking a deferment of hearings on petitions filed both by the agency and by the TMC in connection with searches at the residence and office of I-PAC director Pratik Jain. The ED argued that since the issue had already been taken up by the Supreme Court, the High Court proceedings should be paused to avoid conflicting orders.

The matter has thus created a complex legal overlap, with both courts being moved over the same sequence of events tied to the I-PAC searches.

(More details awaited)