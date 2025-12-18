Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Hitting Sixes Before Retirement’: CJI Surya Kant Flags Troubling Trend In Judicial Conduct

‘Hitting Sixes Before Retirement’: CJI Surya Kant Flags Troubling Trend In Judicial Conduct

CJI Surya Kant flags a troubling trend of judges passing questionable orders before retirement as the Supreme Court declines to hear a suspended MP judge’s plea.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a rare and candid moment, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday acknowledged instances of judicial impropriety, warning of a growing pattern where some judges pass a flurry of orders for extraneous considerations just before retirement.

The sharp observation came from a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, as it heard a petition filed by a principal district judge from Madhya Pradesh who was suspended barely days before his scheduled retirement.

Supreme Court Flags an “Unfortunate Trend”

Calling the pattern deeply concerning, the bench remarked on what it described as an “unfortunate trend” of judicial officers attempting to “hit sixes” on the eve of retirement.

“Petitioner just before retirement started hitting sixes. It is an unfortunate trend. I do not want to elaborate on it,” the bench observed, signalling discomfort without delving into specifics.

The case brought to light a broader issue that the top court suggested was no longer isolated, raising uncomfortable questions about judicial accountability at the twilight of a judge’s career.

Suspension Days Before Retirement

The petitioner, a principal district judge, was originally set to retire on November 30. However, he was suspended on November 19, just 10 days before retirement, allegedly in connection with two judicial orders he had passed.

A day later, on November 20, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to defer his retirement by one year. This followed the state’s decision to increase the retirement age of its employees to 62 years.

Taking a pointed jibe at the situation, CJI Surya Kant noted that the officer was unaware of the retirement age extension when he issued the disputed orders. “The judicial officer did not know, when he passed those two orders, that his retirement age had been increased by one year. There is a growing trend of judges passing so many orders just before retirement,” the CJI remarked.

Why Bypass the High Court?

The bench also questioned the judge’s decision to directly approach the Supreme Court instead of first challenging his suspension before the high court. Responding to this, the petitioner’s counsel explained that since the suspension stemmed from a full court decision, the officer believed that approaching the apex court would ensure a fair hearing.

Senior advocate Vipin Sanghi, appearing for the judicial officer, highlighted his client’s “impressive career” and strong record, noting that he had consistently received very good ratings in his annual confidential reports.

Can Judges Be Suspended for Judicial Orders?

At the heart of the matter lay a critical legal question. Sanghi argued that judicial orders, even if flawed, are subject to appeal and correction by higher courts. “How can an officer be suspended for judicial orders which can be appealed against and rectified by the higher judiciary?” he asked.

The bench acknowledged this principle but drew a sharp distinction. “Disciplinary proceedings cannot be initiated against a judicial officer for passing orders which are erroneous. He cannot be suspended for this. But if the orders are palpably dishonest?” the court observed, leaving the implication clear.

Supreme Court Declines to Entertain Plea

Noting that several full court decisions have previously been overturned by high courts on the judicial side, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition. Instead, it directed the suspended judge to approach the high court for relief.

The bench also expressed disapproval over the officer’s attempt to seek details of his suspension through Right to Information (RTI) applications. “He could have submitted a representation in this regard. It is not expected of a senior judicial officer to resort to the RTI route to get information,” the court said.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chief Justice Of India SUpreme COurt CJI Surya Kant Judicial Corruption Judges Before Retirement
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Why Be Ashamed Of Your Face?’ Javed Akhtar Links Face-Covering To Peer Pressure And Social Conditioning
‘Why Be Ashamed Of Your Face?’ Javed Akhtar Links Face-Covering To Peer Pressure And Social Conditioning
India
Lok Sabha Passes VB – G RAM G Bill, House Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar
Lok Sabha Passes VB – G RAM G Bill, House Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar
India
‘They’re Snatching People’s Rights’: Kharge Attacks Centre Over MGNREGA, Vows To ‘Fight Till the End’
‘They’re Snatching People’s Rights’: Kharge Attacks Centre Over MGNREGA, Vows To ‘Fight Till the End’
India
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget