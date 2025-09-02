Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal Rain Fury: Trains Stopped, Schools Shut, 6 National Highways Blocked Amid Red Alert

Himachal Rain Fury: Trains Stopped, Schools Shut, 6 National Highways Blocked Amid Red Alert

The local Met Office has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas of the state for the day, and an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain next day.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Train service was suspended, 1,311 roads, including six national highways, were closed, and schools were shut as heavy rainfall on Tuesday sent normal life in disarray in Himachal Pradesh.

The local Met Office has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas of the state for the day, and an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain next day.

Of 1,305 roads, 289 roads are closed in Mandi, 241 in Shimla, 239 in Chamba, 169 in Kulku and 127 in Sirmaur district.

NH 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH 305 (Aut-Sainj), NH 5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road), NH 21 (Chandigarh-Manali road), NH 505 (Khab to Gramphoo road) and NH 707 (Hatkoti to Poanta) were blocked, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

The situation is worse in interior areas where the link roads are blocked for several days and apple producers are unable to send their produce to markets.

On Monday, trains plying on the Shimla-Kalka track were cancelled following landslips. The service will remain suspended till September 5, officials said.

An under-construction house was damaged following a landslide in the Anni area of Kullu district. No casualty was reported as the house had been announced endangered during the 2023 monsoon disaster and was vacated.

On Monday, schools and colleges in nine districts were ordered shut under the Disaster Management act.

All educational institutions remained closed in Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti and Solan districts besides Banjar, Kullu and Manali sub-division of Kullu district on Tuesday.

Efforts are afoot to send about 5,000 Manimahesh pilgrims struck in Chamba district back home, officials said.

Sixteen pilgrims have died since the yatra started on August 15, officials said.

Naina Devi has received 198.2 mm of rain since Monday evening, the highest in the state.

Rohru got 80 mm of rain, Jot 61.2 mm, Baggi 58.5 mm, Kukumseri 55.2 mm, Nadaun 53 mm, Olinda 50 mm, Nangal Dam 49.8 mm, Una 49 mm, Bhuntar 47.7 mm, Sarahan 47.5 mm, Banjar 42 mm, and Bilaspur 40.2 mm of it.

At least 327 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, while 41 are missing since monsoon began, SEOC data showed.

As many as 3,263 power transformers and 858 water supply schemes were disrupted across the state on Monday, SEOC said.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal on June 20, the state has witnessed 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 115 major landslide incidents.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3,158 crore this monsoon so far, according to official data. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
IMD Himachal Monsoon Himachal Rain HIMACHAL PRADESH
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget