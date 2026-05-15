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HomeNewsIndiaHigh-level meeting held at Pradhan's residence over NEET-UG re-exam

High-level meeting held at Pradhan's residence over NEET-UG re-exam

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI): A high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for the fresh conduct of NEET (UG) examination, official sources sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 01:32 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI): A high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for the fresh conduct of NEET (UG) examination, official sources said.

Held late on Thursday evening, the meeting involved detailed discussions on various aspects related to the conduct of the medical entrance exam, they said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials.

This comes after the NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. The cancellation of the exam has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants in a state of uncertainty.

The fresh dates have not yet been announced. However, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh had said that the schedule for the re-examination of cancelled NEET-UG 2026 will be announced within the "next seven to 10 days".

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured the custody of five persons arrested in the NEET-UG exam leak case and apprehended two more suspects, as officials said the agency is also looking into the possible role of any insider in the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the irregularities.

The court, which granted CBI the custody of the five accused for seven days, said the allegations revealed the role of an "organised gang" involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for monetary gain.

According to the CBI investigation, so far, the involvement of public servants in the leak could not be ruled out.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta sent the five persons arrested earlier to seven days' CBI custody. The five arrested - Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram - were taken into custody by the agency after a transit remand was secured from different states. PTI KSH MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 May 2026 01:45 AM (IST)
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