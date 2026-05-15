Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHeroin smuggling racket busted in Punjab's Ferozepur, four held

Heroin smuggling racket busted in Punjab's Ferozepur, four held

Ferozepur, May 14 (PTI): Four persons, including a woman and her 15-year-old son, were apprehended after police busted a heroin smuggling racket here, officials said, adding that they allegedly recovered .

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:16 AM (IST)

Ferozepur, May 14 (PTI): Four persons, including a woman and her 15-year-old son, were apprehended after police busted a heroin smuggling racket here, officials said, adding that they allegedly recovered 7.85 kg heroin from the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said that acting on specific inputs, the police laid a trap near Ghall Khurd bus stand and arrested Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (26) of Betu Qadim village and Robin Kumar (25) of Panje Ke Uthar village two days ago.

During checking, 1.53 kg heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession, following which a case was registered at Ghall Khurd police station.

"During investigation, accused Robin Kumar disclosed that more heroin had been concealed at his residence, following which a raid had been conducted during which another 4.171 kg heroin had been recovered from his house.

"Further investigation led the police to another drug smuggler and an accomplice of Akash and Robin identified as Santosh Rani (33) of Sodhe Wala village, who was allegedly operating in coordination with the accused," the SSP said.

The SSP said that a raid at Rani's residence led to the recovery of 2.15 kg heroin and a mobile phone. Rani and her juvenile son were subsequently apprehended.

The SSP said that the accused had recently received a consignment of nearly 10 kg heroin and were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Shah Pathan for cross-border supply of narcotics. PTI COR CHS -- MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship

Published at : 15 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 15 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IIT Delhi to support digital monitoring, source segregation in MCD waste plan
IIT Delhi to support digital monitoring, source segregation in MCD waste plan
India
Heroin smuggling racket busted in Punjab's Ferozepur, four held
Heroin smuggling racket busted in Punjab's Ferozepur, four held
India
Panel probing Manipur violence gets 6-month extension to submit report
Panel probing Manipur violence gets 6-month extension to submit report
India
‘We Dominated The Escalation Matrix’: CDS Anil Chauhan On Operation Sindoor
‘We Dominated The Escalation Matrix’: CDS Anil Chauhan On Operation Sindoor
Advertisement

Videos

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship
Breaking: Delhi Govt Orders 2-Day Work From Home, Cuts Fuel Use Amid Nationwide Savings Push
UP Storm Havoc: 111 Dead as Fierce Winds, Rain and Falling Trees Trigger Massive Damage
Breaking: Delhi Govt Announces 2-Day Work From Home Rule for Offices, Pushes Virtual Meetings
SIR Expansion Begins: Punjab, Uttarakhand Among 16 States Set for Voter Roll Revision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit
Opinion
Embed widget