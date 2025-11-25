Explorer
‘Healing Centuries-Old Wounds’, Says PM Modi After Unfurling Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir
After unfurling the Dharm Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that truth ultimately prevails. He said the flag embodies the spirit of “praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye” and will serve as a reminder to build a society free from poverty, hardship, and any form of discrimination.
Speaking after the ceremony, the Prime Minister added that decades of pain are finally beginning to heal. He said the saffron flag stands for the resurgence of Hindu civilisation and represents the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration.
