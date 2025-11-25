Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Healing Centuries-Old Wounds', Says PM Modi After Unfurling Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After unfurling the Dharm Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that truth ultimately prevails. He said the flag embodies the spirit of “praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye” and will serve as a reminder to build a society free from poverty, hardship, and any form of discrimination.

Speaking after the ceremony, the Prime Minister added that decades of pain are finally beginning to heal. He said the saffron flag stands for the resurgence of Hindu civilisation and represents the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
