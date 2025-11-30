Haryana Student Stabbed To Death In UK’s Worcester; 5 Arrested, Then Released On Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 30-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death in Worcester in the United Kingdom few days ago on November 25, West Mercia Police confirmed in an official statement. The police reported that five men were arrested after the student was found with life-threatening injuries on Barbourne Road earlier that day. However, all five suspects have now been released on bail. The victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan confirmed in a statement. Police added that he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and died the same day.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom.



I earnestly urge @PMOIndia @MEAIndia… pic.twitter.com/AwYbpq4lWa — Sunil Satpal Sangwan (@sunilsangwanckd) November 29, 2025

Who Was Vijay Kumar Sheoran?

The victim, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, was an Indian student originally from Jagrambas village in the Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana. West Mercia Police said in their statement that Vijay was discovered with life-threatening injuries on Barbourne Road in Worcester on November 25. Five men aged between 22 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. According to the police statement: “Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.”

A sixth man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released with no further action. Police confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Media reports claim that Vijay left a government post earlier this year with the Central Board of Excise and Customs to pursue his studies in the UK. According to reports, he was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol at the time of his death. However, ABP News could not independently verify these claims.