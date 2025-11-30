EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs

The Election Commission of India on Sunday extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule by a week in 12 States and Union Territories. With this development, voters will now have more time to ensure their names are correctly included in the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.

The voter roll revision covers Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and West Bengal.