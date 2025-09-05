Heavy Rains Trigger Building Collapse In Gujarat's Bharuch; No Casualties Reported

A building near Pioneer High School in Bharuch collapsed on Friday morning following incessant rainfall. In the incident, no casualties have been reported so far, though rescue teams and local authorities are still assessing the situation. Officials said further details would be released after a complete inspection of the site.

The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, warning of extremely heavy rainfall across several regions on September 5. According to the forecast, the Gujarat region is expected to witness intense downpours on September 5 and 6, while Saurashtra and Kutch may experience heavy to very heavy showers between September 6 and 7, as per reports.

VIDEO | Gujarat: A building near Pioneer High School in Bharuch collapsed earlier today due to heavy rains; no casualties reported. More details are awaited.



Gujarat Rainfall In Last 24 Hours

The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall occurred in isolated parts of Surat, while very heavy showers were recorded in Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, and Tapi districts. Heavy rain was also reported from several other districts including Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Dahod, Valsad, as well as the Union Territories of Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Rainfall was widespread across South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch, and fairly common in North Gujarat.

Forecast For Coming Days

On September 6, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places across North Gujarat, South Gujarat, and Saurashtra-Kutch, including districts such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Kutch, and Navsari. The coastal regions, including Diu, are also expected to see widespread rainfall.

For Ahmedabad and its neighbourhood, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain with the possibility of heavy showers at times until Saturday morning.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious as rivers and reservoirs are nearing danger levels amid continuing rainfall.