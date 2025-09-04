Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the Opposition party of burdening households with heavy taxes during its rule. Speaking on the recent rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi claimed the Congress taxed “anything and everything”, including basic food items, medicines, and even children’s toffees.

“The Congress even taxed children’s toffees. If Modi had done this, they would have pulled my hair out,” the Prime Minister said, recalling how high levies under the previous government inflated household budgets.

The GST Council on Wednesday announced major tax cuts across a wide range of items. Essentials such as dairy products, bread, life-saving medicines, life and medical insurance, and farm goods have now been exempted from GST. Small cars, bikes, and products linked to green energy have also seen significant reductions.

#WATCH | Delhi | On #GSTReforms, PM Narendra Modi says, "No one can forget how the Congress government had increased your monthly budget... They used to levy a 21% tax even on toffees for children. If Modi had done this, they would have pulled my hair out."



Highlighting the contrast, Modi said: “During Congress rule, life for the middle class was made very difficult. Hotel room bookings had 14% tax, with additional luxury taxes in many states. Now, all such goods and services are taxed at just 5%.”

Explaining the impact, he added: “If this were the case back in 2014, buying a product worth ₹100 would have required paying 20–25 rupees in tax. But now, under our government, we have focused on maximising savings and reducing household expenses, which is why GST has been significantly reduced.”

The Prime Minister stressed that the latest GST cuts are aimed at easing the cost of living and boosting savings for ordinary families, while framing the move as a clear departure from what he described as Congress’s “tax-heavy governance.”