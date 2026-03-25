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HomeNewsIndiaGhaziabad: Three more arrested in Pak-linked espionage racket; arrests rise to 21

Ghaziabad: Three more arrested in Pak-linked espionage racket; arrests rise to 21

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 24 (PTI): Police have arrested three more alleged members of a Pakistan-linked espionage racket that was sending sensitive information to the neighbouring country, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 21, an official said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:46 AM (IST)

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 24 (PTI): Police have arrested three more alleged members of a Pakistan-linked espionage racket that was sending sensitive information to the neighbouring country, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 21, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused includes Sameer alias Shooter, a native of Bihar’s Bhagalpur and currently residing in Delhi, who is said to be a key member of the alleged network.

The other two arrested are Sameer of Shamli district and Shivraj from Shahjahanpur, currently residing in Ghaziabad, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dhawal Jasiwal said the National Investigation Agency has interrogated the accused.

“With these, 21 people have been arrested so far, including six minors. Ghaziabad police have filed a charge-sheet in the district court," he said.

On Sunday, Meera Thakur (28), a resident of Mathura district, and Naushad Ali (20), a resident of Faridabad district of Haryana and hailing from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, were arrested. The third suspect apprehended was a minor.

Ali allegedly conducted a recce of security and police installations and railway stations in Delhi and other states and was forwarding photos and videos.

"The gang involved in espionage was sending secret information to a man named Sardar alias Zoravar Singh, who was operating the spying racket from Pakistan," Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Karan Nayyar had said on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as: Suhel Malik alias Romeo, Sane Iram alias Mehak, Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Ganesh, Vivek, Gagan Kumar Prajapati, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad Ali and Meera, the police said.

The espionage racket was busted on March 13. Meera and Suhail were associates for many years. During interrogation, she revealed that she met Suhail through Facebook, after which she joined the group, they said.

According to Nayyar, Meera was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on charges of arms smuggling in 2025. She also claimed that she was an informer for the Mumbai Police.

Naushad Ali told the police that he connected with the other accused via various social media platforms and was directly in touch with Sardar in Pakistan.

"He confessed that he conducted a recce of security and police installations and railway stations in Delhi and other states and was forwarding photos and videos," the officer said.

The gang was allegedly operated in India by Suhail alias Romeo, a resident of Nargadhi Nawada in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

"He had recruited other members of the gang. He was paying Rs 5,000 for each piece of information. He was receiving funds from Pakistan via Punjab in the accounts of money transfer centres and shopkeepers, so that nobody could doubt the money transactions," Nayyar said.

The detained minor had allegedly installed solar-operated CCTV cameras at Delhi cantonment railway station, the police said.

"The gang was instructed to recruit less educated Hindu minor boys to evade suspicion," Additional CP Nayyar had said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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