HomeNewsIndiaGangster Mukhtar Ansari's Son Arrested For Trying To Get His Property Using Fake Papers

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Son Arrested For Trying To Get His Property Using Fake Papers

A petition was filed in court seeking the release of these assets, which belonged to Mukhtar Ansari, who died in March this year due to cardiac arrest at a Banda hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)

Umar Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly submitting forged documents in court in an attempt to recover his father's seized properties.

According to a statement from the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, the properties had been confiscated under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act. A petition was filed in court seeking the release of these assets, which belonged to Mukhtar Ansari, who died in March this year due to cardiac arrest at a Banda hospital.

Forgery Involving Fake Signature of Umar’s Mother

The police claim Umar Ansari submitted forged documents in court, reportedly containing fake signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari, to secure illegal gains. Afshan Ansari is currently absconding and carries a cash reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Once the fraud came to light, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at Mohammadabad police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the updated Indian criminal code framework.

Umar was arrested by a Ghazipur police team from Lucknow. Authorities have stated that a detailed investigation is ongoing to uncover the full scope of the alleged fraud.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
