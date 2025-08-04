Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPhone Snatching Turns Tragic: Man Falls Off Train, Legs Crushed Near Thane

Phone Snatching Turns Tragic: Man Falls Off Train, Legs Crushed Near Thane

A phone snatching incident near Thane turned tragic after a man fell from a moving train and had his legs crushed. The Government Railway Police are investigating the case and searching for the thief.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 08:14 AM (IST)

A phone snatching incident turned into a tragedy when a man sitting at the door of a train fell off and his legs were crushed under the train. This happened yesterday in the Thane district. The train was between Shahad and Ambivli stations when the passenger, who was sitting at the door, was targeted.

The passenger, identified as Gaurav Nikam, said, "Someone pulled my hand and snatched my phone, and I fell.” He added that he was holding on to the door to save himself but eventually lost his grip and fell, resulting in his legs getting crushed under the train.

"I was clinging to the door. Then I fell here," said Gaurav Nikam, as he was seen lying near the railway tracks. Visuals showed severe injuries to both his legs, with one foot completely crushed by the train wheels. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Case Under Investigation

The case has gone to Kalyan unit of the Government Railway Police and they are investigating it and is searching for the thief.

Mobile thefts have emerged as the most reported crime under the railway police’s jurisdiction. The culprits are often drug addicts or members of organized gangs, including several interstate criminal networks linked to this ongoing problem.

From January 2023 to May this year, more than 26,000 mobile phone thefts have been reported, according to data from the Government Railway Police.

Although police data shows a nearly 10% drop in phone thefts between 2023 and 2024 — with 12,159 phones reported stolen in 2023 and 10,891 in 2024 — the issue remains significant. As of May 2025, around 3,508 phone thefts have already been reported on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

Mumbai’s local train network, often called the city’s lifeline, carries lakhs of passengers daily but continues to face chronic issues like overcrowding.

Last year, while hearing a public interest litigation regarding these problems, the Bombay High Court remarked that it was ashamed to see people packed into trains and forced to travel like cattle.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Train Accident Mumbai Local Train Phone Snatching Train Mishap Government Railway Police Mobile Theft Thane News Railway Crime
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parliament Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parl Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget