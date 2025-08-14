Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaGallantry Awards: SJ Singh, Tarun Sobti Among Navy Leaders Honoured With Sarvottam, Uttam Yudh Seva Medals

Gallantry Awards: SJ Singh, Tarun Sobti Among Navy Leaders Honoured With Sarvottam, Uttam Yudh Seva Medals

India awarded gallantry medals to armed forces personnel for Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Vice Admirals Singh, Sobti, and Pramod received Sarvottam Yudh Seva, Uttam Yudh Sewa, and Yudh Seva Medals respectively.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday awarded former Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral SJ Singh the prestigious Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his role in Operation Sindoor.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Sewa Medal.

Moreover, Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod has been awarded the Yudh Seva Medal.

Vir Chakra was awarded to nine Indian Air Force officers for their brave contributions in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor.

The Vir Chakra has been awarded to nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots, who targeted terrorist groups' headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur and the neighbouring country's military assets.

Group Captains (GP) Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, Kunal Kalra, Wing commanders (WG CDR) Joy Chandra, Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldr) Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, Rizwan Malik, Flight Lieutenant (FLT LT) Aarshveer Singh Thakur have been awarded Vir Chakra.

The Indian Air Force has brought down at least six Pakistani aircraft in the action.

Vir Chakra is a military bravery award presented to wartime heroes for their gallant actions on the battlefield. It is third in line after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

The centre on Thursday awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to 26 Indian Air Force officers and airmen for their brave contributions in the service of the nation during Operation Sindoor.

Those being awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) took part in missions to hit targets inside Pakistan, and officers and men operating the S-400 and other air defence systems, which foiled all attacks planned by Pakistan on Indian soil.

13 Indian Air Force officers were awarded the distinguished Yudh Sewa Medal for playing an important role in executing attacks and defending their own airspace. The officers include Air Vice Marshal Joseph Suares, AVM Prajual Singh and Air Commodore Ashok Raj Thakur.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navy Indian Navy Tarun Sobti Gallantry Awards 2025 SJ Singh
