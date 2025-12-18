Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaGAIL Crosses 11 Lakh Social Media Followers, YouTube Community Tops 1 Lakh Subscribers

GAIL Crosses 11 Lakh Social Media Followers, YouTube Community Tops 1 Lakh Subscribers

India’s leading natural gas PSU strengthens its digital connect with citizens through impactful storytelling and clean energy advocacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
GAIL (India) Limited has achieved a significant milestone in its digital outreach, surpassing 11 lakh followers across social media platforms while its YouTube channel crossed 1 lakh subscribers. The achievement highlights the public sector energy giant’s growing resonance with audiences in an increasingly digital-first world.

This surge reflects GAIL’s consistent efforts to communicate its mission, projects, and clean energy vision in a more accessible and engaging way.

Reaching Millions Through Purpose-Driven Content

Over the last year alone, GAIL’s social media presence has reached more than 50 million people, engaging users across platforms including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
Through these channels, the company regularly shares updates on:

  • Projects of national importance
  • Technological advancements
  • Initiatives promoting natural gas and cleaner fuels
  • Developments in renewable energy, bio-gas, hydrogen, and other sustainable energy sources

This steady flow of information has helped position GAIL not just as an energy provider, but as a storyteller of India’s clean energy transition.

YouTube Emerges as a Key Engagement Platform

GAIL’s YouTube channel has evolved into a dynamic space showcasing diverse aspects of the organisation’s work. From expanding the natural gas network to promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility, the platform highlights GAIL’s contribution to national development.
The growing subscriber base signals public trust and rising interest in the organisation’s long-term vision for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Using Digital Platforms to Drive Environmental Awareness

Beyond corporate updates, GAIL actively uses social media to support its award-winning ‘Hawa Badlo’ initiative, aimed at raising awareness about air pollution and inspiring collective action for cleaner air.

The organisation has also rolled out a series of engaging campaigns that combine awareness with participation, including:

  • Air Pollution Ka Alarm
  • Power of Green
  • Har Ghar Tiranga
  • World Environment Day
  • Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
  • International Yoga Day
  • She Drives Change
  • Pollution Solution
  • Green Ride – Ek Pahal Swachh Hawa ki Ore
  • School Warriors 3.0

These initiatives continue to educate, inspire, and involve citizens in environmental and social causes.

Reinforcing Leadership Through Digital Engagement

Together, these milestones underline GAIL’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms as powerful tools for public engagement. By spreading awareness about clean energy and sustainability, the organisation continues to strengthen its leadership role in India’s journey towards sustainable development, one meaningful digital connection at a time.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
GAIL India Limited GAIL Social Media Milestone GAIL 11 Lakh Followers GAIL YouTube Subscribers
