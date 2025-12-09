Flyer Shares What IndiGo Gave As 'Apology Tokens' For Flight Delays: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFlyer Shares What IndiGo Gave As 'Apology Tokens' For Flight Delays: WATCH

A flyer whose IndiGo flight was delayed by nine hours shared an unboxing video on his social media account, showing what the airline gave as an apology token.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IndiGo, which is facing a massive meltdown, became a nightmare for thousands of travellers who were stranded on airports across the country following continued flight cancellations and delays in the past week.

On December 5 alone, the airline cancelled nearly 2000 flights, triggering chaos and confusion on airports as agitated flyers waited for things to return to normalcy. Though the airline seems to be getting back on runway with reduced cancellations, the chaos still continues with delays being reported across airports of major cities. 

Amid the ongoing crisis, a flyer took to Instagram to share what the airline gave as a token of apology after their flight was delayed by nine hours.

The video was shared by an account of a baby girl Aaira Gaurav, whose father runs her Instagram page @babyaaira.gaurav. Gaurav shared that their IndiGo flight was delayed by nine hours, following which the airline handed them small blue bags as "apology tokens" and aplogised for the inconvenience.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaira Gaurav (@babyaaira.gaurav)

What Was Inside IndiGo's Blue Bag  

In the unboxing video of the bag, Gaurav showed his followers what he got from the airline.

The bag consisted of a small gourmet popcorn packet, methi mathri, and a pouch of mixed fruit juice. It also had a Samsung card.

Watch the unboxing video here:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaira Gaurav (@babyaaira.gaurav)

How Social Media Reacted

A user commented on the video that it's not an apology token. "It's a meal for you to eat while you are waiting. We got it even when our flight was delayed by 1.5 hours last year."

"LOL, popcorn = 9 hours delay (laughing emoji)" another wrote.

A third said, "Lucky you. We got only cold drink after asking."

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
IndiGo IndiGo Crisis
