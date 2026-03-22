Flights May Get Costlier After April 1? Here's Why

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India’s aviation sector could be headed for costlier operations and possibly higher ticket prices as geopolitical tensions in West Asia begin to impact fuel costs. The government has indicated that prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) may rise from April 1, raising concerns about a potential increase in airfares.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said ATF prices are revised on the first of every month, meaning any increase could take effect from April 1. He added that discussions are ongoing with airlines to manage the impact.

While acknowledging that airlines are under financial strain, the minister stressed that the government’s priority is to ensure safe and uninterrupted flight operations without immediately burdening passengers.

Impact Of West Asia Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted crude oil supplies and restricted flight paths over parts of the Gulf region. This has led to higher insurance premiums and increased operational costs for airlines.

A rise in global oil prices is expected to directly push up ATF costs, which form a significant portion of an airline’s expenses.

No Immediate Burden on Passengers: Govt

Despite the expected increase in fuel prices, the government has assured that efforts are being made to prevent an immediate spike in ticket fares. Officials say protecting passenger interest remains a key focus even as airlines grapple with rising costs.

Minister Naidu indicated that, given the current global situation, an increase in both crude oil and ATF prices is almost certain. However, the ministry aims to ensure that this does not translate into a sharp surge in ticket prices.

To offset rising costs, domestic carriers have already begun imposing fuel surcharges. Air India and Air India Express have introduced a surcharge of Rs 399 on domestic tickets, while international routes are seeing additional charges ranging from $10 to $200.

IndiGo has implemented surcharges between Rs 425 and Rs 2,300 depending on distance, while Akasa Air has added charges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 based on flight duration.