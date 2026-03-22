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HomeNewsIndiaFlights May Get Costlier After April 1? Here's Why

Flights May Get Costlier After April 1? Here's Why

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said ATF prices are revised on the first of every month, meaning any increase could take effect from April 1. He said discussions are ongoing with airlines to manage the impact.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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India’s aviation sector could be headed for costlier operations and possibly higher ticket prices as geopolitical tensions in West Asia begin to impact fuel costs. The government has indicated that prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) may rise from April 1, raising concerns about a potential increase in airfares.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said ATF prices are revised on the first of every month, meaning any increase could take effect from April 1. He added that discussions are ongoing with airlines to manage the impact.

While acknowledging that airlines are under financial strain, the minister stressed that the government’s priority is to ensure safe and uninterrupted flight operations without immediately burdening passengers.

Impact Of West Asia Conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted crude oil supplies and restricted flight paths over parts of the Gulf region. This has led to higher insurance premiums and increased operational costs for airlines.

A rise in global oil prices is expected to directly push up ATF costs, which form a significant portion of an airline’s expenses.

No Immediate Burden on Passengers: Govt

Despite the expected increase in fuel prices, the government has assured that efforts are being made to prevent an immediate spike in ticket fares. Officials say protecting passenger interest remains a key focus even as airlines grapple with rising costs.

Minister Naidu indicated that, given the current global situation, an increase in both crude oil and ATF prices is almost certain. However, the ministry aims to ensure that this does not translate into a sharp surge in ticket prices.

To offset rising costs, domestic carriers have already begun imposing fuel surcharges. Air India and Air India Express have introduced a surcharge of Rs 399 on domestic tickets, while international routes are seeing additional charges ranging from $10 to $200.

IndiGo has implemented surcharges between Rs 425 and Rs 2,300 depending on distance, while Akasa Air has added charges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 based on flight duration.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could airfares increase in India soon?

Airfares might increase due to rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, influenced by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The government is discussing this with airlines.

Why are ATF prices likely to increase?

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is disrupting oil supplies and flight paths, leading to higher global oil prices which directly impact ATF costs.

Will passengers face an immediate increase in ticket prices?

The government aims to prevent an immediate spike in ticket prices and is prioritizing passenger interests while airlines manage rising costs.

Are airlines already adding extra charges to tickets?

Yes, domestic carriers are introducing fuel surcharges. Air India and IndiGo, among others, have added these charges to both domestic and international tickets.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Mohan Naidu Iran Israel War India Domestic Flights Flights Rates India
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