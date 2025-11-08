Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive

'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive

He accused the opposition of promoting lawlessness and corruption, contrasting it with the NDA's promise of good governance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sharp swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, ridiculing his recent dive into a pond in Bihar’s Begusarai district. Speaking at a packed rally in Sitamarhi ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, PM Modi mocked the Congress leader’s attempt to engage with local fishermen, calling it a “practice for drowning” in the upcoming polls.

Without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “Some big people are now coming here and diving into the water. Even big names are coming to see the fish. They’re taking a dip in the pond… practising for drowning in the Bihar elections.” His remarks sparked laughter among the crowd, setting the tone for his scathing address targeting both the Congress and the RJD-led Opposition alliance.

Rahul’s Pond Dive Becomes Political Flashpoint

Rahul Gandhi’s pond dive earlier this week had drawn wide attention on social media. The Congress leader, accompanied by former minister Mukesh Sahni and Kanhaiya Kumar, waded into chest-deep muddy water in Begusarai while interacting with local fishermen. A video from the visit showed Gandhi rowing a boat into the middle of the pond before plunging in, as Sahni demonstrated how to cast a fishing net. The moment, intended as a show of solidarity with the fishing community, quickly became fodder for political satire.

PM Targets Opposition 

At his Sitamarhi rally, PM Modi went beyond jibes at Gandhi to accuse the Opposition of promoting lawlessness and corruption. “I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that when they grow up, they want to become rangdaar (street bullies). Bihar does not want a government of katta (guns), kushasan (misgovernance), kroorta (cruelty), and corruption,” Modi declared.

Reiterating his party’s campaign pitch, the Prime Minister said, “Wherever I go, I hear one thing loud and clear, Bihar doesn’t want a katta sarkar, it wants the NDA again.”

His comments come just days before the second phase of polling on November 11. The first phase, held on November 6, saw a record voter turnout of 64.69 per cent, the highest ever in the state’s electoral history. The Opposition has pointed to the surge in participation as evidence of growing public desire for change.

Political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor remarked that the increased voter turnout signals a shift in Bihar’s political mood. “A higher turnout often means people are voting for change,” he said, echoing a sentiment that could shape the coming phases of the fiercely contested election.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
India
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
India
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan In Bihar's Sitamarhi
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget