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English NewsNewsIndiaDK Shivakumar Defers Cauvery Talks With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Until Court Cases Conclude

DK Shivakumar Defers Cauvery Talks With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Until Court Cases Conclude

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar says Cauvery talks with Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay will be held later after legal issues are resolved.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka CM deferred meeting on Cauvery water sharing.
  • He stressed legal proceedings conclude before discussions.
  • Tamil Nadu had not confirmed its CM's proposed visit.
  • Water release order intensified the ongoing Cauvery row.

The proposed meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute has been deferred, with the Karnataka leader saying the talks should take place only after ongoing legal proceedings conclude.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar stressed the need to respect the judicial process and said discussions on the sensitive interstate issue should be held in a more conducive environment. The development comes amid rising tensions over water sharing and the proposed Mekedatu project.

Shivakumar Calls For Calm, Says Meeting Should Wait

Explaining the postponement, Shivakumar said the meeting would be more productive once legal issues surrounding the Cauvery dispute were settled.

He said, "I have been requesting the Chief Minister that we should meet at a cordial time. Let these court issues be over. We have to respect the law of this country. We will have a meeting in a more cordial atmosphere."

Appealing for peace, he urged organisations not to resort to protests or shutdowns over the issue.

He added, "I appeal to all organisations: let us not have any bandh. Let us maintain peace. This is a peace-loving state. Let us protect everyone's lives."


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Tamil Nadu Yet To Confirm Chief Minister's Visit

Reports had indicated that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was expected to travel to Bengaluru on August 3 for talks with Shivakumar on the Cauvery water dispute and the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

However, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Energy Resources and Law, R. Nirmalkumar, clarified on Friday that no final decision had been taken regarding the visit.

According to the minister, the Chief Minister is still consulting experts and stakeholders before deciding on the next course of action. The proposed meeting, which was expected to be held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, has drawn opposition from farmer groups and political leaders in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

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Water Release Order Intensifies Cauvery Row

The postponement comes against the backdrop of fresh directions from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, which earlier this week instructed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water over a period of 15 days. The order, later upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, is expected to enable Tamil Nadu to receive around 4 TMC of water.

The decades-old Cauvery water-sharing dispute routinely intensifies during the monsoon season, with this year's disagreement further aggravated by below-normal rainfall in Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu has maintained that it is entitled to its allocated share of Cauvery water and has indicated that it will move the Supreme Court to seek enforcement of its claims, rejecting Karnataka's objections.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar had invited Vijay to visit Karnataka's Cauvery reservoir region to witness the impact of water scarcity firsthand, saying such a visit would provide a better understanding of the state's current situation amid drought conditions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the meeting between the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers postponed?

Karnataka CM Shivakumar deferred the meeting, stating that talks should occur after ongoing legal proceedings conclude and in a more conducive environment. He emphasized respecting the judicial process.

What was the recent directive from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee?

The committee instructed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water over 15 days, a decision later upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. This is expected to provide Tamil Nadu with about 4 TMC of water.

Has Tamil Nadu confirmed its Chief Minister's visit for the talks?

No, Tamil Nadu's Minister R. Nirmalkumar clarified that no final decision had been made. CM Joseph Vijay is still consulting experts and stakeholders before deciding.

Why is the Cauvery water-sharing dispute intensifying currently?

The dispute routinely intensifies during the monsoon season. This year, it's aggravated by below-normal rainfall in Karnataka, leading to increased tensions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cauvery Water DK Shivakumar Karnataka Joseph Vijay Mekedatu Tamil NAdu Cauvery Dispute
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