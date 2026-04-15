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HomeNewsIndiaFaridabad transporter commits suicide, FIR against 8 for 'harassment'

Faridabad transporter commits suicide, FIR against 8 for 'harassment'

Faridabad, Apr 14 (PTI): A 42-year-old transporter allegedly committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, with his family accusing a group of people of harassment, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:16 AM (IST)

Faridabad, Apr 14 (PTI): A 42-year-old transporter allegedly committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, with his family accusing a group of people of harassment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Prakash Sethi. His body was found in his house in the New Industrial Township-2 here on Monday night.

Based on a suicide note left behind by Sethi and a complaint filed by his wife, Deepika, an FIR has been registered against eight people at the Kotwali police station, they said.

In her complaint, Deepika alleged that her husband had been under severe financial stress as his business had been struggling for nearly two years.

"My husband had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from several people, who were charging interest of up to 10 per cent. Despite repaying Rs 60 lakh, they continued to demand more money," Deepika said in her complaint.

She claimed that the accused had even taken possession of their house and had been harassing Sethi for the last year.

She also claimed that her husband had sold their three-storey house to a property dealer for Rs 2.60 crore, but the dealer later demanded a reversal of the deal and sought his money back.

"My husband did not have the funds, so the dealer started pressurising him. He could not take the stress and committed suicide," Deepika said.

According to police, the family has accused eight people -- Saurabh Bhatia, Onkar Bhatia, Ajay Arora, Dharmender Kumar, Manish Goyal, Hina Arora, Gaurav Jha and Ravi Arora -- of abetting suicide.

"A probe is underway, and action will be taken only after verifying the facts", said a senior police officer. PTI COR RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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