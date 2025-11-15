Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaFaridabad–Saharanpur Terror Module Boss Tracked To Afghanistan After Secret Dubai Stop

Faridabad–Saharanpur Terror Module Boss Tracked To Afghanistan After Secret Dubai Stop

Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Rather travelled to Afghanistan at the Jaish leadership's orders. Investigation of his associates revealed bomb-making videos and identified Pakistani handlers.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian intelligence agencies have traced the leadership of a Jaish-e-Mohammed fidayeen module operating across Faridabad and Saharanpur to Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Rather, a key figure currently believed to be in Afghanistan. Five days into the ongoing probe, investigators have unearthed crucial evidence linking him directly to suicide-bomb training operations overseas. 

According to intelligence sources, Dr Rather, the brother of accused Dr Adil Ahmed, flew to Afghanistan via Dubai on August 22 on the directions of Ammar Alvi, Jaish’s fidayeen squad commander and brother of founder Masood Azhar. His mission, sources say, was clear: complete specialised training in the construction of suicide-bomb devices.

Investigators believe he landed at Kabul International Airport before moving to either the Sangain area in Helmand province or Kunar province. Those familiar with the matter suggest he may be stationed at a joint Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda facility, a site reportedly used for training operatives in ammonium-nitrate-based explosives.Faridabad–Saharanpur Terror Module Boss Tracked To Afghanistan After Secret Dubai Stop

Back in India, the questioning of Dr Adil, Dr Muzammil, and cleric Maulvi Irfan Ahmed has led to a series of significant findings. More than 3,000 videos were extracted from the seized phones of the two doctors, 42 of which provide detailed instructions on assembling fidayeen bombs. Three Pakistani handlers have also been identified as Abu Uqasa, Nisar, and Hanzullah, though authorities believe the names are aliases.

Investigators say Abu Uqasa contacted the accused using the Session messaging app through a Turkish virtual number, while Nisar and Hanzullah used UAE (+971) accounts on Telegram to share bomb-making videos and guide the module remotely. Evidence shows these videos were specifically sent by Hanzullah to Adil and Muzammil.

The probe has now firmly established that Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Rather headed the India-based network, coordinating with handlers abroad. Another revelation ties him to the group’s earlier overseas activities: when Adil and Muzammil travelled to Turkey from March 1, 2022 to March 18, 2022 to meet Abu Uqasa, Dr Rather also made the same trip, a detail pointing to deeper, yet-unexposed operational layers.

Adding to concerns, scrutiny of Dr Rather’s Facebook activity suggests contact with multiple handlers from both Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed. With his role emerging as central to the plot, Indian authorities are preparing to request Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him, aiming to bring the alleged mastermind behind the Faridabad–Saharanpur module to justice.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Terror Module Afghanistan Delhi Blast Jaish Fidayeen Module
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
News
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
India
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
News
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget