Faridabad–Saharanpur Terror Module Boss Tracked To Afghanistan After Secret Dubai Stop

Indian intelligence agencies have traced the leadership of a Jaish-e-Mohammed fidayeen module operating across Faridabad and Saharanpur to Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Rather, a key figure currently believed to be in Afghanistan. Five days into the ongoing probe, investigators have unearthed crucial evidence linking him directly to suicide-bomb training operations overseas.

According to intelligence sources, Dr Rather, the brother of accused Dr Adil Ahmed, flew to Afghanistan via Dubai on August 22 on the directions of Ammar Alvi, Jaish’s fidayeen squad commander and brother of founder Masood Azhar. His mission, sources say, was clear: complete specialised training in the construction of suicide-bomb devices.

Investigators believe he landed at Kabul International Airport before moving to either the Sangain area in Helmand province or Kunar province. Those familiar with the matter suggest he may be stationed at a joint Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda facility, a site reportedly used for training operatives in ammonium-nitrate-based explosives.

Back in India, the questioning of Dr Adil, Dr Muzammil, and cleric Maulvi Irfan Ahmed has led to a series of significant findings. More than 3,000 videos were extracted from the seized phones of the two doctors, 42 of which provide detailed instructions on assembling fidayeen bombs. Three Pakistani handlers have also been identified as Abu Uqasa, Nisar, and Hanzullah, though authorities believe the names are aliases.

Investigators say Abu Uqasa contacted the accused using the Session messaging app through a Turkish virtual number, while Nisar and Hanzullah used UAE (+971) accounts on Telegram to share bomb-making videos and guide the module remotely. Evidence shows these videos were specifically sent by Hanzullah to Adil and Muzammil.

The probe has now firmly established that Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Rather headed the India-based network, coordinating with handlers abroad. Another revelation ties him to the group’s earlier overseas activities: when Adil and Muzammil travelled to Turkey from March 1, 2022 to March 18, 2022 to meet Abu Uqasa, Dr Rather also made the same trip, a detail pointing to deeper, yet-unexposed operational layers.

Adding to concerns, scrutiny of Dr Rather’s Facebook activity suggests contact with multiple handlers from both Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed. With his role emerging as central to the plot, Indian authorities are preparing to request Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him, aiming to bring the alleged mastermind behind the Faridabad–Saharanpur module to justice.