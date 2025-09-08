Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFarewell To Sankarshan Thakur: A Journalist Who Never Left The Ground

Farewell To Sankarshan Thakur: A Journalist Who Never Left The Ground

Sankarshan Thakur, a fearless and principled Indian journalist known for his field reporting and insightful political analysis, passed away on September 8.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sankarshan Thakur was a rare voice in Indian journalism, deeply rooted in field reporting, fearless in analysis, and unwavering in truth. He died on September 8, 2025, at the age of 63, a sudden and irreparable loss for the profession.

He returned to The Telegraph in 2009 after successful stints with other national dailies. Soon after, he was appointed Editor, officially taking the helm on October 1, 2023. Known as the Delhi-based Roving Editor, he brought unmatched energy from the field into the newsroom, covering politics, Bihar, Kashmir, and the subcontinent’s complex socio-political conflicts.

Over nearly four decades, Thakur reported on some of the most defining moments of Indian history: the Kargil conflict, the turmoil in Kashmir, the Bhopal gas tragedy, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Indira Gandhi’s assassination, conflicts in Sri Lanka, and the Maldives coup. His firsthand reporting from the Kargil warfront remains especially noted for its clarity and depth.

Tributes Pour In

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called him “a delightfully brilliant writer” and “one of the strongest defenders of liberal, secular, and pluralistic India.”

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described his passing as “an untimely demise” and “a significant loss to journalism.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recalled Thakur as one of the few journalists who travelled widely across the region and listened without judgment.



Farewell To Sankarshan Thakur: A Journalist Who Never Left The Ground

A Grounded Editor

Tributes from peers and protégés painted him as an editor who never stayed away from the field. Journalist Saba Naqvi remembered him working shoulder to shoulder with reporters during the 2024 General Election in scorching heat. “That’s what makes a great journalist,” she said.

As an author, Thakur chronicled Bihar’s political culture in acclaimed works such as Subaltern Saheb: The Making of Laloo Yadav, Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar, and The Brothers Bihari. His writing went beyond headlines to offer rich portraits of political lives.

Winner of the 2001 Prem Bhatia Award for excellence in political journalism, he also received the Appan Menon Fellowship in 2003 for his work on Kashmir. For him, journalism was never just a profession but a blend of passion, empathy, and integrity.

India has lost someone formidable, a writer and editor who never parted from the field or his principles. As the world bids farewell to Sankarshan Thakur, journalism takes solace in knowing that his courage and values will endure for generations.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sankarshan Thakur
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget