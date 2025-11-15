Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-J&K DGP Demands Closure Of Al-Falah University, Calls It 'Hub Of Terrorism'

Ex-J&K DGP Demands Closure Of Al-Falah University, Calls It 'Hub Of Terrorism'

Speaking to ANI, SP Vaid said, "Al-Falah University looks like a hub of terrorism. I was reading that the owner of Al-Falah University was in jail for three years for fraud.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jammu: Following Faridabad-based Al-Falah University coming under the scanner in connection with the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, former Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police SP Vaid on Saturday said that such a university should be immediately closed.

Speaking to ANI, SP Vaid said, "Al-Falah University looks like a hub of terrorism. I was reading that the owner of Al-Falah University was in jail for three years for fraud. I don't know how such a person can get a license for a university. Regrettably, such a thing was happening, and I am glad that the government has directed the ED, NIA, and other agencies to investigate its accounts for any foreign funding. How can a university function without NAAC accreditation?"

"How can a University function without the sanction of the University Grants Commission or the Indian Medical Council. How can graduate and post-graduate degrees be allotted without the approval of IMC? I am glad that the government is going after such fraudulent universities. Such a university should be immediately closed," he added.

Al-Falah University has come under the brunt after two of its practising doctors are suspected of being involved in the November 10 blast incident in New Delhi.

Reacting to the degree of accused doctors in the Delhi blast being cancelled, SP Vaid further said, "That's what was required, and the whole country expected it, and the government has done it. These individuals should not be allowed to practice the medical profession, as they are not qualified doctors. They are terrorists. How can anybody trust them? I'm delighted on behalf of my country that the government has taken the right step to cancel their degrees."

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

On the Nowgam police station blast incident, former J&K DGP SP Vaid said, "J-K DGP said that this is an accident, and if someone else claims responsibility for this accident, then we should not listen to them. It is always challenging to handle a huge quantity of explosives. You have to store it in a safe place and take all the precautions.I am sure they must have done it, but I don't know how this accident happened."

An accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. The injured were admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar for further treatment.

The DGP informed that nine individuals who lost their lives included one officer from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), three FSL personnel, two crime-scene photographers, two revenue officials who were assisting the Magistrate's team, and a tailor associated with the operation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
