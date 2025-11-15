Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsFarooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark

Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark

Abdullah linked the development to broader regional tensions, expressing concern that the fallout from the module’s exposure could lead to another Operation Sindoor-like situation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 09:44 PM (IST)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah triggered fresh controversy on Sunday after making two sharply debated remarks in a single day, one linked to the recently busted “white-collar” terror module involving doctors in Haryana, and the other referring to Operation Sindoor. Abdullah, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), questioned why the arrested doctors had “taken this path” and demanded a deeper probe into the circumstances behind their radicalisation. He also warned against the possibility of another Operation Sindoor-type escalation, urging India and Pakistan to improve relations instead of sliding into conflict.

Speaking on the arrest of the so-called “white-collar terrorists”, Abdullah said the focus should not only be on the arrests but also on understanding why highly educated professionals had chosen such a path.

“Ask those who are responsible, why did these doctors have to take this path? What was the reason? There is a need for a thorough investigation and study of this,” he said, calling for a deeper enquiry into the circumstances that led to their involvement.

Abdullah then linked the development to broader regional tensions, expressing concern that the fallout from the module’s exposure could lead to another Operation Sindoor-like situation.

“I hope no such thing [Operation Sindoor] will happen. Nothing came out of it. Eighteen of our people died. Our borders were compromised. I hope both nations improve their relations. That is the only way. I want to repeat what Vajpayee Ji said that friends can be changed, but neighbours cannot be changed,” he remarked.

Operation Sindoor remains sensitive in public memory, particularly because the Kargil conflict is widely regarded as a moment when Pakistan betrayed the peace efforts initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 09:43 PM (IST)
